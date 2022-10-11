ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacks avenge last year’s loss in front of 19,000 plus

By Tanner Castora
 2 days ago

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – One season ago, on perhaps the most incredible play in the history of South Dakota sports, the USD Coyotes would defeat the Jackrabbits on a completed hail mary pass as time expired. This year the matchup would move to Brookings and the Jackrabbit faithful would make their presence known.

Saturday October 8th would see the second largest crowd to ever witness a football game inside of Dana J. Dykhouse with 19,332 in attendance.

“That had an impact. It has an impact if you don’t make a noise, but to see the stands full, it gives an impact when you give energy, which they did. And it has an impact when you stay and enjoy the celebration with the victory. So, it was very honoring and I appreciate our fans,” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said.

The Coyotes would get on the board first with a 37-yard field and at the very start of the second quarter, were less than 10 yards away from making it a two possession game when Carson Camps’ pass was intercepted by Cale Reeder in the endzone.

“From a call standpoint, it was a call that gave us a chance to execute but their guy made a really good play on the ball. We could have ran the route a little bit better in terms of pressing that vertical and then trying to hit it on the back shoulder, but give them credit that was a great play by their kid,” USD Head Coach Bob Nielson stated.

“We tell our guys to be ready to make a play that makes a difference in the game and that one made a difference in the game,” Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU would go on to score 28 unanswered points while the defense posted a season high 7 sacks, held the Yotes to just 136 yards and 6 total first downs.

“The greatest thing about our defense isn’t technique, isn’t speed, isn’t depth, it’s confidence,” Stiegelmeier stated. “I mean, we play with great technique and schemes and all that stuff, but when you play it with guys that are confident and believe in what they’re doing, good things happen,” Steigelmeier told.

With the win over USD now behind them, their full attention is aimed directly at this weeks opponent, the North Dakota State Bison.

“We respect North Dakota State, we embrace the rivalry,” Stiegelmeier said.

“It’s one of the greatest I think in college football.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

