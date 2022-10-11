ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Volleyball Scoreboard: Oct. 11-15, 2022

Two weeks of the regular season remain in the Wyoming High School volleyball season. Week 8 is comprised of numerous conference matches and a handful of non-conference matches. For the first time this season, there are no tournaments on the schedule. Games are from Tuesday through Saturday. The schedule for...
WYOMING STATE
Nevada Appeal

Prep Roundup: Lady Wave soccer drops two in Elko County

The Lady Wave soccer team left Elko County empty-handed, falling to Spring Creek, 1-0, and Elko, 7-0, last week. In the seventh minute of the game against Spring Creek, the Lady Greenwave appeared to take a 1-0 lead with a goal by freshman Kylee Simper, but the score was taken off the board with an offside call.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
KTVB

Idaho high school football rankings: Major movement in 5A classification

BOISE, Idaho — Following a massive lineup of high school football contests across southern Idaho in Week 7, Tuesday's state media poll brought plenty of changes among the top-five rankings in each classification. For the first time in 2022, the Meridian Warriors (7-0) have claimed the state's top spot...
IDAHO STATE
State
Montana State
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Missoula Hellgate#Helena Capital#Kalispell Glacier#Stevensville
Vail Daily

Prep notebook: high school mountain bikers finish regular season at Haymaker Classic

Mountain biking: It was home, sweet home for local high school mountain bike athletes on Sunday as the fourth and final Colorado Mountain Bike League race went down in Eagle at the Haymaker Classic. Keely Hendricks used a blistering first lap to win the varsity girls race in 1 hour, 27 minutes, 19.32 seconds. In the process, she overtook Green Mountain’s Addison Blair in the Yampa Region — one of four Colorado regions in the league — standings.
EAGLE, CO
Idaho8.com

Sugar-Salem leads in 3A while West Side reclaims 2A top spot in latest media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A wild week in high school football action led to some major shuffling in this week's High School Football Media Polls. 2A saw the most movement, with West Side taking the top spot by one point over Bear Lake, even though the Bears won their head-to-head matchup and garnered more first-place votes. Aberdeen and North Fremont sit third and fourth, respectively.
SUGAR CITY, ID
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: West Albany gets past Silverton in boys soccer

Henry Catlin scored in the 27th minute and Jonah Lasselle in the 57th as West Albany defeated visiting Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game. Lasselle’s goal, which gave the Bulldogs’ a 2-0 lead, came off a Jonathon Fiscal assist. Silverton scored late in the second half but West held on for the win.
ALBANY, OR

