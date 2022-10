According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, they assisted San Miguel County Search and Rescue on a mission that took place last Saturday. On October 8, a team was called into the field to rescue a 28-year-old Cortez woman who had taken a fall after getting off-route while on Hope Lake Trail. A fall in the Poverty Gulch area resulted in the woman sustaining a lower leg injury, which prevented her from returning to the trailhead. As she was unable to bear weight on the leg, it was determined that she would require extrication.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO