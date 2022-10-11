ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Multiple crashes snarl interstate traffic in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crashes on Interstate 10 and Interstate 65 have snarled traffic in Mobile Wednesday afternoon. Mobile police said westbound I-10 between I-65 and the Riviere Du Chien overpass is closed. In addition, I-10 at the Dauphin Island Parkway exit is backed up. Six people were taken...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 fires under investigation in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope has seen three fires in a row. All of the fires happened in the same area near Veterans Drive and Triangle Drive. The cause of all three fires is under investigation. Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police Department is working with investigators to whether this was intentional. […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

3rd fire on ‘Fairhope Triangle property’ in the past week

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Loxley family loses everything in house fire

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Loxley family could only watch their home burn as fire took it, and all their belongings. It happened early Monday morning, October 10, 2022. The family of four awoke to a notification from an outdoor security camera and escaped with just the clothes on their backs.
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Lanes reopened after 3 crashes caused closures along I-10

UPDATE (8:29 p.m.): The lanes of Interstate 10 reopened following three crashes Wednesday afternoon, according to the ALGO traffic map. UPDATE (4:19 p.m.): The Alabama Department of Transportation said the crashes could affect afternoon traffic “for up to two hours as crews attend to accident involving multiple tractor trailers and several vehicles,” according to a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

USA Police officer serves at same hospital that saved his life

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call and a serious injury has given a police officer in Mobile a new outlook on life. University of South Alabama Police Officer Kenneth Johnson Jr. works a beat providing security for the very same hospital that saved his life. Just walking around on hospital property, on his own […]
MOBILE, AL
L'Observateur

Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 2 overdue boaters offshore Dauphin Island, Al.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued two boaters Tuesday, approximately 63 miles from Dauphin Island, Alabama. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call over VHF channel 16 at 11:57 a.m. from commercial tug Linda Moran reporting that they rescued two boaters from a raft. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo to assist.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire damages home in Loxley overnight

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire heavily damages a home overnight in Loxley and it was a close call for the people who live inside. Firefighters were called to a house on North Cypress Street just before 2 am. That’s one block east of Highway 59. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of […]
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Father, son ‘seriously injured’ in ATV crash: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A father and son are in the hospital with “serious injuries” after their ATV hit a pole in the ground causing the two to be ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 33-year-old father and 11-year-old son from Pensacola […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Humidity drop will follow band of rain

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A very humid morning for the Gulf Coast early, but changes are coming very soon. We’ll end up dealing with a band of rain tracking south quickly through the area and then the humidity will be dropping. This band of rain is the only chance for showers we have today.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County SO: Missing woman found safe

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. According to BCSO 49-year-old Suzetta Hurley was last seen at her residence in the Foley area on October 8, 2022. Her vehicle was located at the Weeks Bay Reserve on Hwy 98 on October 10.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested for shooting on Lyons Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday after police say he shot two people on Lyons Street last week. According to police, Cheekco Peebles walked inside a home in the 1000 block of Lyons Street on Oct. 3, while people were playing cards then walked up to a man, pulled out a gun and started shooting at him due to an ongoing argument they have been having. The male victim was struck multiple times along with a female victim at the residence. Peebles ran away before officers arrived, according to MPD.
MOBILE, AL

