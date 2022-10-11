ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick

As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith makes wild Warriors’ Draymond Green Lakers claim after Jordan Poole fight

Draymond Green wants to be a Los Angeles Laker? That is what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. Green is currently away from the Golden State Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Some people around the NBA world believe that Draymond wants to fix his relationship with the Warriors and potentially earn a long-term contract down the road. But Smith believes otherwise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced

The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green

Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"

LeBron James is the face of the league, the King is at the top of his game going into his 20th year in the league. There are many aspects of LeBron's game that make him one of the greatest, and none of them seem to be going anywhere as he advances in age. Everything he touches still seems to be turning to gold, especially off the court, he is officially a billionaire now.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Embarrassing Ben Simmons Video

Over 8,000 people gathered at the Brooklyn Bridge for the Nets annual Practice in the Park event over the weekend. And even more than that got to see BK's point forward Ben Simmons hilariously airball a midrange turnaround. In fairness to Simmons, jumper or no jumper, he's proven himself to...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice

Blake Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics a couple of weeks ago and made his preseason debut on Friday. While he was certainly rusty, there were also some signs of promise as he looks to solidify himself a bench role in 2022-23. In his post-game interview, Griffin spoke about the maturity and focus of this […] The post Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Jaden McDaniels play hot potato as tempers flare

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is known for his fiery disposition on the court. He’s built a reputation over the years as a player who will get on his opponents’ throats from tip-off. During the Lakers’ preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Westbrook’s competitive spirit was in full display once more. During the first […] The post Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Jaden McDaniels play hot potato as tempers flare appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastwordonsports.com

Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
NBA
ESPN

LaMelo Ball exits Hornets' preseason loss with ankle sprain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a 116-107 preseason loss against the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Tuesday that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
