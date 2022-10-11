Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Stephen A. Smith makes wild Warriors’ Draymond Green Lakers claim after Jordan Poole fight
Draymond Green wants to be a Los Angeles Laker? That is what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. Green is currently away from the Golden State Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Some people around the NBA world believe that Draymond wants to fix his relationship with the Warriors and potentially earn a long-term contract down the road. But Smith believes otherwise.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced
The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green
Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
Pete Maravich Played Just 26 Games With the Boston Celtics but Had a Heated Moment With Teammate Larry Bird
Pete Maravich played the final 26 games of his illustrious NBA career with the Boston Celtics. The post Pete Maravich Played Just 26 Games With the Boston Celtics but Had a Heated Moment With Teammate Larry Bird appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"
LeBron James is the face of the league, the King is at the top of his game going into his 20th year in the league. There are many aspects of LeBron's game that make him one of the greatest, and none of them seem to be going anywhere as he advances in age. Everything he touches still seems to be turning to gold, especially off the court, he is officially a billionaire now.
NBA・
NBA World Reacts To Embarrassing Ben Simmons Video
Over 8,000 people gathered at the Brooklyn Bridge for the Nets annual Practice in the Park event over the weekend. And even more than that got to see BK's point forward Ben Simmons hilariously airball a midrange turnaround. In fairness to Simmons, jumper or no jumper, he's proven himself to...
Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice
Blake Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics a couple of weeks ago and made his preseason debut on Friday. While he was certainly rusty, there were also some signs of promise as he looks to solidify himself a bench role in 2022-23. In his post-game interview, Griffin spoke about the maturity and focus of this […] The post Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Suns star Deandre Ayton’s surprising admission on relationship with Monty Williams
So much has been made about the current relationship between Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton and head coach Monty Williams. Ayton his did part to stoke the flame after he recently revealed that he hadn’t spoken to his coach since their disastrous Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in last season’s Western Conference Semifinals.
Jordan Poole gets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant reality after Draymond Green punishment from Warriors
The Golden State Warriors’ decision to just fine and not suspend Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole has received plenty of criticisms online. Many even compared it to the Kevin Durant situation back in 2018 when the team handed Green a one-game suspension for yelling at the superstar forward.
Matt Barnes Shares How He Found Out About Ime Udoka's Scandal: "I'm Just Like Damn"
Matt Barnes recounts finding out about the Ime Udoka situation in Boston and clarifies why he withdrew his support of Udoka.
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Jaden McDaniels play hot potato as tempers flare
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is known for his fiery disposition on the court. He’s built a reputation over the years as a player who will get on his opponents’ throats from tip-off. During the Lakers’ preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Westbrook’s competitive spirit was in full display once more. During the first […] The post Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Jaden McDaniels play hot potato as tempers flare appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook rejects Patrick Beverley’s on-court huddle with LeBron James
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are best friends now. They’ve settled their age-old beef and they’ve put all of the drama behind them now that they’re teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the narrative the Lakers have been pushing all summer long, and everyone on...
lastwordonsports.com
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
NBA・
ESPN
LaMelo Ball exits Hornets' preseason loss with ankle sprain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a 116-107 preseason loss against the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Tuesday that...
