'The Handmaid's Tale' comes to New York City for PaleyFest NY 2022

Stars from the hit series "The Handmaid's Tale," took to the red carpet at the 10th annual PaleyFest NY on Monday night.

Elizabeth Moss was among the celebrities to appear at event at the Paley Center for Media in Manhattan.

The event gave the public a rare glimpse behind the the show, which follows a totalitarian society that takes away the bodily autonomy of women and forces them into servitude.

This year's PaleyFest runs from Thursday, October 6 through Tuesday, October 11.

Every night there were events with conversations and question and answer sessions with the cast and crew of various television shows.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News