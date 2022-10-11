ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tia Mowry Shares Her Gratitude For The Outpouring Of Love After Divorce News

By Sharde Gillam
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U1tn2_0iTyMjjb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYjr1_0iTyMjjb00

Source: Courtesy of Tia Mowry / Courtesy of Tia Mowry


Tia Mowry is ready to embrace her next chapter after announcing that se’s divorcing from her husband of over a decade, Cory Hardrict.

The actress took to Instagram today to share her gratitude and appreciation to her family, friends and community for their outpouring of love over the last week along with a black and white artistic photo of the beauty as she starts her new chapter.

“Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community.

The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all.

New Book, First Chapter to follow.

Love, Tia ,” she captioned the heartfelt post for her 111 plus Instagram followers. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

Last week we reported that the actress filed for divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict after it was revealed by TMZ in a shocking report. Mowry cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

After the news broke, the starlet took to Instagram to confirm the news in an emotional post of the now separated couple along with the caption, “ I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

We’re always rooting for Tia and looking forward to seeing her embrace this new chapter in her life!

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Reaction To Being On The Cover Of Variety’s ‘Power Of Women’ Issue

Tia Mowry Gives Us Style Goals In A Yellow Dress

Comments / 0

Related
In Touch Weekly

Tia Mowry Spotted Without Wedding Ring Same Day As Cory Hardrict Divorce Announcement

Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia Mowry
Person
Cory Hardrict
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Divorcing#Tmz
OK! Magazine

'You Will Never Get Real Closure ... From A Narcissist': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quotes Days After Divorce Settlement

Cryptic quotes!Though Valerie Bertinelli’s bitter divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale was settled earlier this week after months of arguments, It seems the star had quite a bit on her mind, hitting social media with a series of cryptic posts as her now-finalized split made headlines. On Thursday, September 29, the Hot in Cleveland alum took to her Instagram page to share a powerful quote about personal growth in the face of adversity with her more than 1.1 million followers.“First it hurts. Then it changes you,” read the text post from @blessedwomenquotes, the actress adding a heart gif for emphasis....
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body

Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
WEIGHT LOSS
Vibe

Diddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece

Diddy is facing legal action from a woman claiming to be Kim Porter’s niece. According to TMZ, the 52-year-old, legal name Sean Combs, is being sued by an unidentified person who claims she was wrongfully terminated by the Hip-Hop veteran. Referred to as Jane Doe, the claimant alleges Diddy, Tri Star Sports, and other entities fired her from work when she revealed she was pregnant. More from VIBE.comDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes At 2022 iHeartRadio Music FestivalYung Miami Assures Fans She's Still Single While Dating Diddy50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy Roe claims she was...
CELEBRITIES
People

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Gizelle Bryant & Chris Bassett Have Been Flirty in Front of Her

Candiace Dillard Bassett had a nasty fallout with Gizelle Bryant. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is expected to have another messy season. This is due to her fallout with Gizelle Bryant. As we reported, Gizelle and Candiace clashed while filming Season 7 because of accusations about Chris Bassett. Gizelle has accused Chris of acting inappropriately with her. And she thinks he crossed the line with her while Candiace was not around. Interestingly enough, Ashley Darby also had some questions about Chris in the trailer. She wondered why he sent her a DM saying she should have hung out at a hotel he was at during the wee hours of the morning.
CELEBRITIES
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy