Taunton, MA

B-P culinary program gets a boost

By The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School just got a big boost in funding for its culinary arts program. Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said a $1 million grant awarded to the school via the Baker-Polito administration’s Skills Capital Grant initiative will go a long way toward outfitting B-P with a state-of-the-art culinary arts facility as part of the new school building project approved by voters earlier this year. Read more about this fantastic development here.

The first full week of October has wrapped up and once again it was a week filled with Greater Taunton area high school sports action. Dighton-Rehoboth field hockey handed South Coast Conference rivals Somerset Berkley their first loss of the season while Taunton boys cross country stayed undefeated as they improved to 4-0, Bridgewater-Raynham volleyball swept New Bedford, Bridgewater-Raynham golf secured their ninth straight league title and Bristol-Plymouth golf swept South Shore Tech. But who was the player of the week? Only you can help decide this. Take our poll here.

And in coronavirus news, Massachusetts reported 9,942 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 3.8% from the previous week. The previous week had 10,340 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Get all the stats you need to know here.

Weather

Check out all these stories and more at tauntongazette.com.

