The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
markerzone.com
OILERS RELEASE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN FROM HIS PTO
Ahead of the NHL's roster submission deadline at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers have decided to release veteran defenceman Jason Demers from his professional try-out contract, making him an unrestricted free agent once again. Demers, 34, appeared in four games during the pre-season with the Oilers and...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Goal and assist in win
Karlsson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. After a down year in 2021-22 -- 12 goals, 23 assists in 67 games -- Karlsson is looking to bounce back this season. He'll have to do that from an unfamiliar third-line role at first, though his 17:20 of ice time Tuesday suggests he's still expected to be a key player under head coach Bruce Cassidy. Whether that translates into improved offense remains to be seen.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Unavailable for practice
Lee (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders did not give a reason for Lee's absence other than to say he was unavailable. Coach Lane Lambert also said he expects Lee to return to practice Wednesday and play in the season opener Thursday versus the Panthers. Lee is slotted to begin the season on a line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Moved to LTIR
Marchand (hip) was shifted to long-term injured reserve Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Marchand is expected to be out until late November so this is just a cap-related move for the Bruins. The 34-year-old will be back in his usual top-line role once he's healthy and should still provide strong offensive numbers.
CBS Sports
Why the New York Jets are suddenly becoming the upstart team no one is excited to play
Now this is how the Jets envisioned it. Zach Wilson efficiently operating Mike LaFleur's offense and some of the youthful additions made over the past two years contributing in victories. Yes, victories. As in consecutive victories for the first time since Week 15 and Week 16 of the 2020 season.
NHL
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
Yardbarker
Jets Sending Ville Heinola to the AHL is a Mistake
The Winnipeg Jets have begun finalizing their opening night roster. The roster will need to be finalized on Tuesday, and they will get in a few skates before their opening game on Friday against the New York Rangers. One decision they made on Monday was to send Ville Heinola down...
CBS Sports
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Connects on a long empty-net goal
Lindholm closed out the scoring Wednesday, helping the Bruins to a 5-2 victory over the Capitals. Lindholm collected the puck deep in his zone and lifted the puck down the ice for an empty-net goal Wednesday. The 2012 No. 6 overall draft choice has not offered much value to fantasy managers since his 13-goal season of 2017-18. He could, however, be a steady presence during his first full season with the Bruins.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable against New Jersey
Atkinson (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't be available against the Devils on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Atkinson will have to set his sights on making his season debut Saturday versus Vancouver. With Atkinson still on the mend, look for Wade Allison to draw into the lineup against New Jersey on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Cleared to return
Oshie (upper body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bruins, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Oshie exited in the second period of preseason action Oct. 5 against the Red Wings but has been a full participant in recent practices to make himself available for Washington's home opener. The 35-year-old is expected to skate on the third line alongside Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller. He'll also work on one of the power-play units.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers get their 2022-23 NHL season underway on Wednesday night when the Vancouver Canucks visit Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED, at 8:00pm MT. ]. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Live Pre-Game Show that...
Eleven former Portland Winterhawks open season in NHL
Oliver Bjorkstrand now with Seattle Kraken, three ex-Winterhawks with Nashville Predators.Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken open their 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 12, visiting the Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m., ROOT). Bjorkstrand, who came to Seattle in an offseason trade from Columbus, is one of 11 former Portland Winterhawks on NHL opening-day rosters. Bjorkstrand played in Portland from 2012-15, helping the Hawks win the 2013 Western Hockey League championship. He is coming off career highs of 28 goals and 29 assists in 80 games last season for the Blue Jackets. The most experienced former Winterhawks in the NHL are Ryan...
NHL
Sabres sign Samuelsson to 7-year contract extension
Defenseman played top-pair role to end last season. The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year contract extension worth $30 million, the team announced Wednesday. Samuelsson, 22, tallied 10 assists in 42 games with the Sabres last season. He finished the year playing on the top defense...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ 2022-23 Opening Night NHL Roster Now Set: What Next?
On Monday, the Edmonton Oilers (as did every other team in the NHL) needed to have their final rosters for opening night submitted to the league. GM Ken Holland did some last-minute juggling with the salary cap to get under the ceiling and maximized LTIR to do it, but the roster appears set.
Yardbarker
McDavid Scores Hat Trick, Campbell Big Star as Oilers Win Opener
In Game 1 of the season for the Edmonton Oilers, the club rallied from 3-0 down and scored five unanswered goals in a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Goaltender Jack Campbell found his rhythm in the second period and made several key stops when Edmonton was looking for a spark that would kickstart their offense.
Yardbarker
Leafs edge Canadiens on late Josh Anderson goal
Josh Anderson scored the go-ahead goal with 19 seconds left in the third period, lifting the Montreal Canadiens over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Anderson's winner completed a flurry of goals late in the third period. Sean Monahan gave Montreal...
NHL
Breaking down the Sabres' 23-man roster
Looking position-by-position at the group that practiced inside LECOM Harborcenter on Tuesday. Kevyn Adams called JJ Peterka on Monday to inform the rookie forward he had made the NHL club. Peterka was still smiling when he met the media 24 hours later. "I was just super, super happy," Peterka said....
CBS Sports
Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count
Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
