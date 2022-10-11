ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi police arrest man in connection to fatal stabbing

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing another 18-year-old at an apartment near Woodlawn Elementary School Monday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Police Department officers found a man had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 6500 block of McArdle Road. The man died at the...
Arrest made last week as rainbow fentanyl was found in Sinton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fentanyl continues to keep law enforcement on their toes as the drug manages to pop up in the Lone Star State. Just last week, San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted to his social media that one of his deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near the Ocean of Love Church in Sinton.
