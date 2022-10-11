ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit

NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Cobb County, GA
Government
County
Cobb County, GA
Cobb County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Red Alert#Code Red#Alertpoint
11Alive

Police searching for 'critically-missing adult' in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police need your help locating a "critically-missing adult," who they say was last seen Wednesday at 5:35 p.m. Thirty-eight-year-old William Rafferty was last spotted in the area of Atlanta Highway and W. Park Drive wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes. Police describe...
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
fox5atlanta.com

Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee

The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Cobb County offers election preparation update

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Absentee ballots are on the way to Cobb County voters who requested them, election officials announced Wednesday. County election officials posted an update to social media in an effort to create more transparency about the process as voters prepare for the midterm elections. People who...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy