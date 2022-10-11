Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit
NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
15-year-old girl arrested in bomb threat that evacuated Cherokee high school
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage girl has been arrested and accused of faking a bomb threat that evacuated a high school in Cherokee County last month. The anonymous bomb threat caused students at Etowah High School to be released from school around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
15-year-old arrested for bomb threat made at Etowah High, police say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl now faces felony terroristic threat charges after the Cherokee Sheriff's Office arrested her Tuesday in connection with a bomb threat made at Etowah High School. On Sept. 28, Etowah High School administrators put the school into an “emergency evacuation” because of the...
Fulton County school buses testing new technology to change red lights to green
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools will show off Tuesday its new high-tech way of dealing with a shortage of school bus drivers. Two county school buses have been equipped with technology that allows them to communicate with traffic signals. Drivers can request a green light as they...
South Fulton Police Department temporarily relocates outside city limits due to emergency
ATLANTA — The South Fulton Police Department has been looking for a new headquarters for the last couple years. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Lt. Jubal Rogers, who explained why South Fulton police said it’s an emergency situation. Officials told Channel 2 Action News they haven’t...
10NEWS
6th-grade student allegedly knocked unconscious by bullies at Georgia school, family says no one called for help
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A sixth-grade boy was allegedly knocked unconscious after an assault by his own classmates, his mother said, and claims the school is doing nothing to protect him. Demi Oche said her son was being bullied at Stephenson Middle School in Stone Mountain. She said she's...
A new sports park could bring considerable benefits to Forsyth County School District
A rendering of SoFo Sports Park.(Photo/SoFo Sports Group) (Forsyth County, GA) One of the largest economic developments to hit the county could potentially help ease the burden for Forsyth County’s taxpayers.
Marietta superintendent will pay for 1 college app fee per senior
The offer to Marietta High School students only applies to early decision or early action college applications.
Police searching for 'critically-missing adult' in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police need your help locating a "critically-missing adult," who they say was last seen Wednesday at 5:35 p.m. Thirty-eight-year-old William Rafferty was last spotted in the area of Atlanta Highway and W. Park Drive wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes. Police describe...
Director of Cherokee sheriff’s office narcotics squad arrested on DUI charges
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A high-ranking deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on a DUI charge. Georgia State Patrol arrested Major John New, who is the Director of the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
2 teen girls found after police they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Dalton police say the two teens have been found and brought back to Whitfield County. Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Gwinnett state senate candidate with old DUI helps lead effort to soften traffic laws
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A candidate for the state senate sits on the board of a national organization that calls for less restrictive driving laws – including DUI laws. Not only that, but the candidate himself has had personal experience with DUI. Josh McKay is a Republican running...
Clayton County woman says she was a victim of a TikTok car break-in trend
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The TikTok challenge to steal Kias and Hyundais strikes again in metro Atlanta. This time, in Clayton County, where a woman says her car was broken into, driven around her neighborhood, and crashed into another vehicle. She wanted to remain anonymous for her safety. "[Clayton...
Roswell Fire Department finally transitioning to full-time staff after decades
ROSWELL, Ga. — The city of Roswell has a unique distinction. It's the largest city in the state without a full-time fire department. The city has long relied on volunteers and part time staff, but that’s changing. To put this into perspective, smaller cities like Sandy Springs and...
‘Unfair, ableist:’ Tik Tok shows woman’s parking issues at Hartsfield-Jackson International airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Tik Tok posted by a Cobb County woman is going viral after she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the door to her handicap-accessible van was blocked by an illegally parked car. “I can’t even get out of the parking because my van...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
Traffic Watch: Drivers in North Forsyth County may soon see progress at GA 400/SR 369 construction site
GA 400/SR 369 construction of cloverleaf interchange continues(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move") (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is showing off the progress being made at the GA 400/SR 369 interchange construction project.
wrganews.com
GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee
The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
Cobb County offers election preparation update
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Absentee ballots are on the way to Cobb County voters who requested them, election officials announced Wednesday. County election officials posted an update to social media in an effort to create more transparency about the process as voters prepare for the midterm elections. People who...
Family speaks out as GBI searches for woman missing since April in Barrow County
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office searched a property this week in Winder in connection to a missing persons case. Cherish Brooke Rande, 38, was reported missing to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office by her mother on April 21....
