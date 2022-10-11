A bicyclist was injured following and accident with an International truck west of Hopkins Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 40-year-old James Tompkins of Clearmont was driving a truck west of Hopkins Monday evening and had his vision obscured by the glare of the sun. He did not see a cyclist, overtook the cyclist, and struck the cyclist. After impact, the truck went off the side of the roadway and through a fence. 59 year old Steven Mozier of Maitland was operating the bicycle. He and the bicycle ended up in a ditch after impact with the truck.

HOPKINS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO