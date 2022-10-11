Read full article on original website
Wilma F. Christopher
Turney, Missouri- Wilma Fay Christopher, 91, passed away October 10, 2022. Services: 2:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Turney United Methodist Church. Visitation: 6-8 PM, Thursday evening, October 13th, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
Emma Allaby
Emma Jean Allaby, age 88, the daughter of George Edward Rossi and Emma L. (Sapp) Rossi, was born August 12,1934, in Keokuk Iowa. She left this life on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her Davis City, Iowa home. Emma grew up and attended school in Keokuk, Iowa. On the 7th...
Maryville Resident Seriously Injured In Monday Evening Accident
A Maryville passenger was seriously injured following a one vehicle accident near Barnard Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 68 year old Kevin Rankin of Maryville has driving southbound on Highway 71, 3 miles northwest of Barnard, and struck a deer with the front fender of the vehicle. The vehicle received extensive damage from the accident. 63 year old Deborah Rankin of Maryville was a passenger in the vehicle and was seriously injured. She was taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville.
Joseph Karr
Joseph Daniel Karr of Kansas City, MO passed away on October 9th at the age of eighty-two. He was born and raised near Quitman, MO to Ferman and Ellen, and was one of nine children. Joe spent over thirty years as an educator, mostly in public secondary teaching. He attained...
Harry J. Wheeler III
Harry J. Wheeler III – age 72 of Cameron, Missouri passed away Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, at his home in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM the evening prior at the funeral home. A celebration of life gathering will follow the services on Wednesday at “The Stumble Inn” one block east of the park in Jameson. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Meet the Candidates: Henry Martin
(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today, we turn our attention to the race for Missouri's 6th Congressional District seat, which covers most of northern Missouri, including Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Worth and Gentry counties in KMAland. Today's report features the Democratic nominee, Henry Martin.
Beverly Bea (Snipes) Runyan
Funeral Services for 89-year-old Beverly Bea (Snipes) Runyan of Martinsville will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 11 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Cremation will follow with Inurnment at a later date in Kidwell Cemetery, Martinsville, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:00 -1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel at Washington Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
New amenities come to the splash pad
Workers recently began putting up the shade structures at the Thomson Splash ‘n’ Play on Maryville’s South Munn Avenue to verify all will build smoothly. The shelters will be taken down during the off-season and winter months and then be put back up before opening next spring.
Ricky “Rat” Timmons
Celebration of life for 66-year-old Ricky “Rat” Timmons of Clarksdale will be on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Fairwiew Golf Course, St. Joseph. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Noyes Home.
SUV demolished in Saturday night crash
A Maryville resident received serious injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving traveled off Highway 46 west of Maryville. Thirty-three-year-old Amber Osborn was taken to Mosaic Lifecare in Maryville. The accident happened Saturday night two miles west of Maryville on Highway 46 as the westbound SUV went off...
Five Injured in Rollover Accident on I-35 Near Winston
A one-vehicle accident in Daviess County overnight sent the driver and four passengers to the hospital, two with serious injuries. The accident occurred as 30-year old Whittemore, Iowa resident was driving northbound on I-35 in Daviess County around 11 pm. The vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway into the median. The investigating trooper says the driver overcorrected, bringing the vehicle back to the roadway where it started to overturn. Three of the five occupants were ejected.
Bicyclist Injured In Truck Accident Near Hopkins
A bicyclist was injured following and accident with an International truck west of Hopkins Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 40-year-old James Tompkins of Clearmont was driving a truck west of Hopkins Monday evening and had his vision obscured by the glare of the sun. He did not see a cyclist, overtook the cyclist, and struck the cyclist. After impact, the truck went off the side of the roadway and through a fence. 59 year old Steven Mozier of Maitland was operating the bicycle. He and the bicycle ended up in a ditch after impact with the truck.
STEM Event Planned For March Presented Before South Harrison School Board
South Harrison school board members received a presentation from librarian Heather Fitzgerald regarding a STEM event planned in March which will be hosted by South Harrison for Harrison, Gentry, and Daviess County schools intended to highlight STEM studies. The presentation was part of a meeting held Monday night. The STEM event will include Kindergarten through high school students and will include exhibitions of Electric Air Racers, VEX Robotics, and Advanced Robotics. The event will be held on March 8th.
Nancy (Everly) Robertson
Funeral services for 86-year-old Nancy (Everly) Robertson of Liberty will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Gallatin First Christian Church in care of the funeral home.
Larry Lee Emig
Funeral Services for 79-year-old Larry Lee Emig of Eagleville will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 10 at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in the Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville, MO. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Cemetery and/or Harrison County Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home.
Two Arkansas Men Injured in Daviess County Crash Monday Night
Two Hot Springs, Arkansas, men suffered injuries in a Daviess County crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on I-35, seven miles north of Cameron, as a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Austin W. Constant headed northbound. Troopers say Constant went off the right side of...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Lathrop Man Hurt In Early Monday Morning Accident With A Deer And A Tree
A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries after an early morning one-vehicle crash in Clinton County today (Monday). According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Lathrop resident Jesus G. Beltran was driving a 2004 Honda CRV westbound on Missouri Route 116 about two miles east of Lathrop at 5:40 A.M. when his vehicle hit a deer.
Two Teens Ejected in Rollover Crash Tuesday in Buchanan County
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers were injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Buchanan County. Officers investigating the crash say the 15-year old driver from St. Joseph was fixing her hair and allowing her 15-year old passenger to control the vehicle from the passenger side. The passenger lost control of the vehicle and the driver overcorrected as she tried to regain control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the centerline and travelled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times before coming to rest.
Marjorie J. Emerson
At the age of 94-years-old Marjorie J. Emerson of Gallatin, MO passed away Thursday morning, October 6th, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home. It was Marjorie’s wishes for no services to be held....
