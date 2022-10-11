Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
wvtm13.com
Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is getting medical treatment at a hospital, after being shot during an apparent carjacking. The Birmingham Police Department said the vehicle was taken during the shooting at 11th Court North and 44th Place North, in the Kingston community. Officers responded to the scene just...
wbrc.com
Man charged with murder after shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says detectives obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Courtney Mays. Mays was shot and killed on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 1600 Block of 25th Avenue North. Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Roderick Jimelle...
wbrc.com
Group of serial home burglars suspected in Hoover case; police recommend home security
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating a home burglary from last February that now appears to be one of many homes across the country targeted by a group of serial burglars. Back in 2021, Hoover police saw 100 home burglaries by October, and one of them was a...
wbrc.com
Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtm13.com
Suspect charged in 21-year-old Birmingham cold case expected in court Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The suspect charged with the killing of Wesley Powell in 2001 is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday. Watch the video above for more.
Suspect held on $1.25 million bond in May shooting death of man found slain on Birmingham sidewalk
A suspect has been charged in the May slaying of a 41-year-old man who was found dead on a north Birmingham sidewalk. Roderick Jimelle Needham Jr., 22, is charged with murder in the death of 41-year-old Courtney Demond Mays. The murder warrant against Needham was issued Sept. 13, said Officer...
‘A great person’: Family seeks help with burial of young man killed in east Jefferson County shooting
Family members of a man shot to death last week at an east Jefferson County apartment complex are asking for help with burying their loved one. Calvin Maurice Chambers, 23, was killed Thursday at Charter East Apartments. “Calvin was a great person who loved his friend and family,’’ his mother,...
21-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Center Point man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot around 1:30 a.m. while in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Silliman’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Man suspected in Hoover burglary wanted in several states for similar crimes
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police detectives and investigators said they used physical evidence to forensically link a suspect to a home burglary in the Greystone community. On February 7, 2021, officers said a Greystone homeowner heard an intruder attempting to break in by shattering a window with a crowbar. The homeowner called Hoover Police which caused the suspect to take off.
wbrc.com
Parent inadvertently fires weapon while waiting in carpool line at Arrington Elementary
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools say a parent inadvertently fired a weapon while waiting in the carpool line at Arrington Elementary on Oct. 11. The parent was taken to the hospital. No students, teachers or bystanders were injured, according to school officials. Birmingham Police confirmed a gun caused...
Anniston Police Arrest Juvenile for Manslaughter
Anniston, AL – Per the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division on October 8 2022, and approximately 5:00 pm Officer and Investigators of the Anniston Police Department responded to the 400 block of West 29th Street in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a male lying on the roadway. While the victim was being transported to NEARMC he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as a B/M Christian D. Toyer, 20, of Anniston. The investigation revealed that a juvenile male was responsible for the shooting. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the two individuals were involved in a disturbance prior to the incident. The juvenile was arrested and charged with manslaughter. His bond was set at $18,000. The Anniston Police Department will not release the name of the suspect due to his age. No Further information is available at this time.
Birmingham police searching for missing 39-year-old man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 39-year-old man who went missing last week. Randy Scott was last seen on Oct. 1, according to the department. Scott’s family reported he was traveling to Tennessee for a job, but has not been heard from in days and the family can’t reach […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who killed Cam Bozman? Mom pleads for answers 4 years after killing on I-65 in Homewood: ‘I won’t rest’
Four years ago this week, the unthinkable happened to Daun Bozman. Her son, 18-year-old son Cameron “Cam” Bozman, was shot to death while driving on Interstate 65 in Homewood. To make matters worse, no one has been arrested or charged in the death of the Pleasant Grove High School graduate.
wbrc.com
Prosecutors detail disturbing timeline following Stallworth the day Cupcake was kidnapped
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are still digesting a week of difficult information from the kidnapping trial of Patrick Stallworth. A jury convicted Stallworth of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, and found the abduction led to her death. Prosecutors say this situation is every parent’s nightmare. The prosecution...
wbrc.com
Cyclist killed in hit and run in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man riding a bicycle was killed Sunday night when he was struck by a car according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The victim, an unidentified Black man, was riding along 1st Avenue South at 18th Street South around 7:21 p.m. when he was hit. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died.
wdhn.com
INVESTIGATION: Homicides triple, overdose deaths rise at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid inmate strikes and people across the state rallying for better conditions, violence is at an all-time high inside Alabama prisons. At William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, homicides have tripled so far in 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, six people have died at the state prison so far this year.
wvtm13.com
Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
wbrc.com
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of Anniston man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police said a juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of an Anniston man on October 8, 2022. Police responded to a scene at 5:00 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 29th Street. There they found 20-year-old Christian Toyer suffering from a gunshot wound. Toyer died from his injuries while being transported to a hospital.
wbrc.com
Man arrested for arson in Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police said a man has been arrested after a structure fire on October 1, 2022. This happened at the TriGreen Equipment building on Pelham Parkway. Police were able to identify Carl Richter as a suspect through surveillance video. Richter is charged with First Degree Arson....
Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
Comments / 0