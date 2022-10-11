Vermilion police, Firelands Schools investigates alleged assault, racial slurs at house party

it's sad to raise a kid this way, but it's gonna get worse, because this is the kind of world many of them want. CRT is bad?
This is very sad I’ve been working with a racist guy for two years I come back from medical carpal tunnel surgery he was on my job he tortures me every chance he gets. He went as far as cutting my floormat moving it to his area so I’d have to stand on concrete to do my job oh by the way his name is Mike O’Keefe. every time he does something mischievous I write it down I have pages and pages of once a waste of things he has done to me so this incident under his guidance does not surprise me a bit 🤷♀️
The story my friend posted is heartbreaking! These monsters need punishment now! And the cop that let is happen at his house!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local ChainIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great ScallopsIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Comments / 20