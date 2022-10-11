ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Double Oak seeking forgiveness from federal government over misuse of COVID funding

The town of Double Oak is asking the federal government to forgive more than $75,000 of misused COVID-19 relief funding. Former Double Oak Mayor Von Beougher resigned in July after receiving heavy criticism because he used State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to give $25,000 bonuses to nine town employees. The Town Council requested an audit of the use of the funding, to make sure that it was allowed, and the audit found that not all of the employees were eligible under the SLFRF rules.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
Daily Mail

'A disgusting political power move': New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is slammed for reassigning rival's personal protection cop - after accusing him of leaking footage of her using taxpayer-funded city apartment

LaToya Cantrell, the embattled Democratic mayor of New Orleans, is facing criticism after she had a sheriff's deputy, who was a key member of her rivals' security team, reassigned in an act of political retribution. New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, also a Democrat, told Fox that her head...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Feds to send money to help pay utility bills

WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of low-income, disabled and senior households across Louisiana can’t pay their electric bills and the program that keeps them from having their power turned off ran out of money last month. But the U.S. Congress is sending Louisiana about $12.87 million. The Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

St. Helena superintendent: Accountability proposal would hurt small, rural school districts

St. Helena Parish School District — like so many small, rural, low-socioeconomic and majority African American districts — faces real and tangible barriers compared to more affluent districts. Even with constant flux in accountability standards over the years, districts like ours have made noticeable progress. That progress is likely to be erased if the Louisiana Department of Education's proposed accountability reforms are implemented.
LOUISIANA STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Assisted living deserves more after ‘hundreds of millions’ in COVID-19 relief funds mismanaged by feds, provider group says

“Hundreds of millions” of mismanaged federal Provider Relief Fund dollars should be recouped and distributed to assisted living providers, Argentum said Wednesday. The Department of Health and Human Services did not “establish procedures to verify reported losses,” potentially leading to fraudulent payments to other providers, Argentum said, pointing to the results of a congressionally mandated audit of the PRF by HHS Office of the Inspector General.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEDM

Biden-Harris Administration sending Louisiana $1.18 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for roads, bridges and more

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $1.18 billion to Louisiana in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to Louisiana, providing transportation leaders within Louisiana the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.
WAFB

WAFB

