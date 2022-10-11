Read full article on original website
25 News High School Wednesday - October 12, 2022
(25 News Now) - It’s time to start getting ready for Week 8 of the high school football season coming up on Friday. Our Week 8 Game of the Week will take us to Normal West where the conference unbeaten Wildcats host undefeated Peoria High in a clash that could help determine the Big 12 championship.
East Peoria will forfeit its second varsity football game in the last two weeks
East Peoria will forfeit its second consecutive varsity football game, one week after the school canceled a game because its roster was reduced by players out with injuries and illness. The Raiders will forfeit their Week 8 Mid-Illini Conference game, originally scheduled for Friday, the school announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning. Opposing school Metamora had announced the cancelation via its Facebook page on Tuesday night. The freshmen-level game will go on as scheduled, the post said. ...
Peoria Heights athlete and mother sue IHSA over eligibility
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A Peoria Heights athlete and his mother are suing the Illinois High School Association so he can get back on the field. The remaining high school football season is disappearing, but they say it’s not only about this year. Cain McNair, 14, was...
Here are the top 10 times in Iowa high school girls cross country this season
We're into the eighth week of the Iowa high school girls cross country season. There have been several outstanding 5K times run so far through the first six weeks of the 2022 season. Different courses bring unique challenges for every runner, so it should be noted that not all times are created equal.
IHSA extends contract with Twin Cities to host wrestling finals
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Illinois High School Association is extending its contract for five years to hold its Dual Team Wrestling and Individual Girls Wrestling State Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Downtown Bloomington. IHSA’s Board of Directors approved the contract Wednesday with the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and...
