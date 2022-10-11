Read full article on original website
Corpus Christi police arrest man in connection to fatal stabbing
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing another 18-year-old at an apartment near Woodlawn Elementary School Monday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Police Department officers found a man had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 6500 block of McArdle Road. The man died at the...
Wrong-way SPID driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after hitting, killing motorcyclist, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police charged a woman with intoxication manslaughter after they said she crashed into a motorcyclist while driving the wrong way on S. Padre Island Dr., killing him. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to calls of a head-on crash in the...
18-year-old arrested for Corpus Christi apartment complex murder
Corpus Christi Police found another 18-year-old man dead inside an apartment Monday morning. They later arrested Andrew Lugo.
CCPD: Suspect arrested in city's latest homicide
18-year-old Andrew Lugo was taken into custody for murder on Monday evening at a residence on the 1400 block of Corban Dr.
Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver in Flour Bluff mourned by his band
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman is facing serious charges after Corpus Christi Police Department officials believe she caused a wrong-way crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist over the weekend. According to the crash report obtained by 3NEWS, 30-year-old Sarah Hoss was under the influence...
Elderly woman dies after causing wrong-way head-on collision on SPID
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died after causing a wrong-way crash on Oct. 1. Corpus Christi Police Department officers said when they arrived at the 7700 block of State Hwy. 358 at around 12:45 a.m., a Ram was on fire and the 28-year-old driver had just managed to get out of it.
CCPD working fatal crash at NPID and Agnes Street involving concrete pump truck
Officials are responding to a crash at the North Padre Island Drive and Agnes Street involving multiple vehicles.
Caregiver accused of stealing from elderly, ill Rockport residents arrested
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport Police say they have finally captured a Corpus Christi woman who escaped them once after reportedly preying on her elderly patients. Aretha Davis worked as a caregiver for elderly people, but instead of helping them, police say she helped herself to tens of thousands of their dollars.
Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver near Waldron Road
The driver of the vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, identified as 30-year-old Sarah Hoss, was also charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
Man arrested for murder, other charges following shooting on Staples Street
Corpus Christi Police Department officials said in a release that at about 2:24 am Friday morning, officers responded to the 900 block of South Staples Street for a shooting.
Corpus Christi-based aircrew discovers, rescues shipwrecked fishermen after shark attack
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coast Guard Ocean Sentry aircrew from Corpus Christi discovered and rescued three fishermen Sunday after they were shipwrecked for 28 hours in the Gulf of Mexico. Before their rescue, the men tried to flag down oil rigs and shrimp boats off the coast of...
West Side woman requires surgery after being attacked by dogs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local woman survived a grisly dog attack which almost cost her an arm this weekend. Her family tells 3NEWS their mother was in good spirits Monday but was back in surgery. The woman’s neighbors and the Good Samaritans who helped get her the medical...
A Haunting in Portland: A sneak peak at a family-friendly haunted house
This Portland family went all out for Halloween! Mariah Gallegos gives us a preview of this haunted house.
'Lucky to be alive': Lumber goes through back window of truck on Texas highway, Final Destination style
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those of you who have seen Final Destination may think this image looks familiar: a truck hauling lumber when the lumber comes loose and goes through a window. This actually happened Thursday on U.S. Highway 77 as officers with the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal...
Missing Louisiana teen rescued, kidnapping suspect arrested in Aransas Pass
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A 14-year-old girl that was missing out of Louisiana is safe this morning after she was found, along with her suspected kidnapper, in Aransas Pass on Tuesday. Vernon Parish, Louisiana, authorities called Aransas Pass Police Department around noon Tuesday, Oct. 4 to let them know...
Arrest made last week as rainbow fentanyl was found in Sinton
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fentanyl continues to keep law enforcement on their toes as the drug manages to pop up in the Lone Star State. Just last week, San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted to his social media that one of his deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near the Ocean of Love Church in Sinton.
New developments, nature preserve coming to North Padre Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a reading today to re-zone 240 acres on North Padre Island for a long-term development project. The master plan for the property, called Whitecap Preserve, will include more than 600 residential lots and an additional 50 acres for commercial and natural uses.
The race for Nueces County Judge: Connie Scott challenges Barbara Canales
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we move closer to the all-important November midterm elections, 3NEWS wants to take a look at the candidates vying for the office of Nueces County Judge. Incumbent judge Barbara Canales and challenger Connie Scott both think they can move the county forward. "There are...
Nueces County appoints first official public defender
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An oversight committee appointed local attorney Danice Obregon to head Nueces County’s first official public defense department next month. Prior to Chief Public Defender Obregon’s appointment, Nueces County was one of the largest in the state to not have a public defender. In prior cases, judges assigned attorneys to aid in legal proceedings where people couldn’t afford representation or were mentally ill.
Jetty Bandits return
Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
