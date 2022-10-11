Read full article on original website
Anthony Bourdain Texts Published In New Biography Reveal Grim Final Days: “I Hate My Fans…I Hate Being Famous…I Hate My Job” – Report
A new unauthorized biography of Anthony Bourdain, which includes for the first time the celebrity chef’s text messages from the days leading up to his death by suicide in 2018, reveals Bourdain’s anguish over his career, his estranged marriage and his troubled romantic relationship with actor Asia Argento. Selections from the book Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, written by journalist Charles Leerhsen, were published in today’s The New York Times. The Simon & Schuster book will be released on Oct. 11. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to...
Lenny Lipton, “Puff the Magic Dragon” Lyricist and 3D Filmmaking Pioneer, Dies at 82
Lenny Lipton, who wrote the poem that became the Peter, Paul and Mary hit “Puff the Magic Dragon” and developed technology used for today’s digital 3D theatrical projection systems, has died. He was 82. Lipton died Wednesday of brain cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,...
Vanessa Hudgens’ Spiritual Witchcraft Journey in Salem Is Now a Reality Movie With Bunim-Murray Productions (EXCLUSIVE)
Vanessa Hudgens is going on a spiritual, supernatural journey — and wants to take viewers with her. Hudgens teamed up with Bunim-Murray Productions to produce an unscripted film, “Dead Hot: Season of the Witch,” Variety has learned exclusively. The project documents Hudgens’ journey in Salem, Mass., along with her best friend, musician GG Magree, as they set out to learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world. “Dead Hot” is in post-production, and the project is currently being shopped to outlets. Banijay Rights, the international distribution division of Banijay (which owns Bunim-Murray), is handling distribution. Hudgens and Magree recently...
‘Werewolf by Night,’ Marvel’s take on classic horror, is a howling success
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. For the past few years, Marvel Studios has been trying to incorporate more horror elements into its storytelling. Although there are scenes in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” that are thrilling and a little unsettling for the audience, the film is still a superhero story, leaving little room for any true horror.
Vanessa Hudgens To Star In A Documentary About Her Spiritual Witchcraft Journey
Vanessa Hudgens shares her passion for the supernatural realm with the living world. “The Princess Switch” actor will star in a new unscripted movie alongside her best friend, musician GG Magree, about exploring witchcraft, Variety reported on Friday. The film is currently in post-production, and it’s being shopped around.
‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Review: Darkness Behind Barney the Dinosaur
In an era of true crime documentaries and a society obsessed with dark secrets, it’s only fitting for a documentary to finally come out about one of the most beloved children’s television series of all time: Barney & Friends. Barney the purple dinosaur took families hostage with its messages of unconditional love, support, and friendship… or at least that’s what the documentary I Love You, You Hate Me wants us to believe.
Review: ‘Till’ grippingly reorients an American tragedy
Almost by default, filmmakers typically take a wide lens to historical moments like the 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till. In reaching for a defining chapter of America, it’s natural for a movie to aim for a sweeping portrait of a shifting society. But in “Till,” a wrenching, rigorous...
Scripted TV and Movies Ignore Climate Change Concerns in Storytelling
A new study from nonprofit environmental firm Good Energy and the USC Norman Lear Center found few references to climate change and environmental crises in a survey of more than 37,000 scripts from 2016 to 2020. The study aimed to track the level of “climate change representation” in mainstream scripted entertainment. The data showed that only 2.8% of 37,453 scripts analyzed used any “climate change keywords,” while only 0.6% featured the words “climate change.” Only 10% of stories that depicted “extreme weather events” tied the occurance to any form of climate change, while a mere 12% of those tied the problem...
The Most Privileged Person in the World: Sick of Myself is Norway’s must-see punk-horror-comedy
Our appetite for the anti-hero has always been an abiding feature of the cultural landscape. Think of Tony Soprano. Walter White. Even Joaquin Phoenix’s The Joker. All characters that we root for, despite the fact that their behaviour is often morally dubious at best, and downright sociopathic at worst.
openculture.com
Download The Harvard Classics as Free eBooks: A “Portable University” Created in 1909
Every revolutionary age produces its own kind of nostalgia. Faced with the enormous social and economic upheavals at the nineteenth century’s end, learned Victorians like Walter Pater, John Ruskin, and Matthew Arnold looked to High Church models and played the bishops of Western culture, with a monkish devotion to preserving and transmitting old texts and traditions and turning back to simpler ways of life. It was in 1909, the nadir of this milieu, before the advent of modernism and world war, that The Harvard Classics took shape. Compiled by Harvard’s president Charles W. Eliot and called at first Dr. Eliot’s Five Foot Shelf, the compendium of literature, philosophy, and the sciences, writes Adam Kirsch in Harvard Magazine, served as a “monument from a more humane and confident time” (or so its upper classes believed), and a “time capsule…. In 50 volumes.”
These High School ‘Classics’ Have Been Taught For Generations – Are They on Their Way Out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of […]
Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion Sets ‘The Netanyahu Paradox’, Alex Parkinson Sea Rescue Doc As Indie’s Founders Talk Up Opportunities After Selling To Leonine Studios
EXCLUSIVE: German doc maker Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion is lining up feature-length projects on former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and another from the UK’s Lucy, the Human Chimp director Alex Parkinson. Deadline can reveal the Reeperbahn Special Unit 65 producer, which we last week reported had sold to Leonine Studios, is working on The Netanyahu Paradox and Lost at Sea – The Longest Night (working title). The company has also confirmed a second season of Reeperbahn – Special Unit 65. It is already part-funded, with the award-winning doc series about German cops fighting organized crime in the 1980s moving into the 1990s for a new run. The news came in a wide-ranging...
Fast Company
Creators ate the culture in 2022–and they’re still hungry
Congratulations to Top Gun: Maverick for saving cinema last summer, crowbarring open moviegoers’ inflation-addled wallets in monolithic fashion, to the tune of almost $1.5 billion in worldwide box office. However, the dirty little secret about the film industry right now is that it’s become a minor island in the vast ocean of creator content—by some estimates, a market that has reached $100 billion—where people spend much of their free time and a substantial chunk of their disposable income. Consumers may have come up for air, briefly, to watch Tom Cruise do his thing, but then they plunged right back into the welcoming waters of the creator economy, which is driving culture today more than any other industry.
A Ballet of Lepers by Leonard Cohen review – violent literary beginnings
Long before he wrote Famous Blue Raincoat or Last Year’s Man, Leonard Cohen already knew – with painful exactness – who he wanted to be. In a short story dating from 1957, collected here for the first time, he details his 13-year-old self’s “heroic vision” of a charismatic future persona: “I was a man in the middle-twenties, raincoated, battered hat pulled low above intense eyes, a history of injustice in his heart, a face too noble for revenge, walking the night along some wet boulevard, followed by the sympathy of countless audiences.”
The video of the puppet playing the guitar got viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from Twitter's user Buitengebieden. The Internet never stops stunning us, and once again, I found something that will amaze you. A guitar-playing puppet video is going viral on social media. In the video, we see a puppet playing the guitar, producing lovely music. Music is so sweet that it touched the bottom of my heart, and I think you, too, feel like me.
getnews.info
Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History
Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
crimereads.com
The Best Fiction About the Theatre
There are surprisingly few books set in the theatre, particularly for adults. My novel, The Whalebone Theatre, features several: one, created by children from the ribcage of a whale on the English coast; one in London in 1928, where the legendary Ballet Russes perform, and one in Nazi-occupied Paris during WWII. My research into the theatre in London and Paris drew primarily on historical records and social histories, but for the theatre that serves as the title of the book, I drew on my own experiences as a child who liked putting on shows with her friends and a young student who briefly trod the boards at university. Here is a list of the best books about theatre.
Voices: Hollywood’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity needs to be more than just a fad
Warner Bros. Discovery announced this week, as part of a string of budget cuts, that it would be shutting down its long-running directors and screenwriters workshop programs. Such initiatives typically supported those from diverse communities and backgrounds in an industry often monopolised by those with privilege. Protecting these workshops and other similar programs is paramount for ensuring representation on and off screen.Indeed, following widespread criticism, including a strongly worded statement of condemnation by the Directors Guild of America, the Hollywood giant appeared to U-turn after less than 24 hours as it reinstated the pipeline programs for directors and writers. To...
purewow.com
Celeste Ng’s Latest Novel Imagines a Dystopia That’s Upsettingly Close to Present-Day America￼
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Books are banned, internet searches are monitored and neighbors are encouraged to spy on one another in Our Missing Hearts,...
10 Facts about the History of Spiritualism
The modern spiritualist movement, which flourished in the late 19th to early 20th centuries, centered around a belief in the existence of an afterlife where the dearly departed could communicate with the living. Its popularity led to a surge in people working as psychics and mediums who claimed they could make contact with the dead and catered to high public interest in attending events like séances. That interest, however, was met with equally strong pushback from skeptics and non-believers, sometimes with heavy consequences for spiritualists who were eventually exposed as fakes. Here are 10 facts about the history of this controversial cultural phenomenon.
