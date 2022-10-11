ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Black Adam' Interviews With Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan And More

By Hannah Saulic, Sean O'Connell
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ob24I_0iTyKmJM00

“Black Adam” stars Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth Adam), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman/Carter Hall), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher/Al Rothstein), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone/Maxine Hunkell), Sarah Shahi (Adrianna Tomaz), Mohamed Amer (Kamir) and director Jaume Collet-Serra discuss their new DC film in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Find out if The Rock intends on making a movie that speaks to the film's end credits sequence and more.

00:00 - Intro

00:20 - Dwayne Johnson on Shaking Up The DC Universe with ‘Black Adam’

03:15 - Pierce Brosnan Uses His Personal Watch and Wedding Ring For Doctor Fate

04:54 - Clint Eastwood’s Massive Influence on ‘Black Adam’

07:35 - The ‘Black Adam’ Cast Says The Rock Disappeared Into The Role Immediately

09:30 - Noah Centineo & Aldis Hodge Share What It Was Like The First Time They Saw Themselves In Their Costumes

11:53 - Quintessa Swindell & Noah Centineo On Negative Fan Reactions

14:10 - Dwayne Johnson Intents To Make The DC Movie That’s Teased In ‘Black Adam’s’ End Credits

Hannah (she/her) is a producer, editor, director and host covering all things movies and TV. Proud member of House Tyrell and Gryffindor. Roy Kent energy.

