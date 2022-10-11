Read full article on original website
Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land
Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Former General Says U.S. Would 'Take Out' Russian Troops If Moscow Used Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
A former CIA and military leader says the U.S. would wipe Russian troops off the map if Moscow chose to use nuclear weapons, Radar has learned. David Petraeus recently spoke about the Russian nuclear threat amid the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. In February, Russia invaded its neighbor under the pretext of freeing persecuted people.
John Bolton says the US needs to make it clear that Putin is 'signing a suicide note' if he uses nuclear weapons
Bolton said the US needs to make it clear that Putin will be eliminated if he uses nuclear weapons. Putin is "signing a suicide note" if he orders the use of nukes, Bolton said. He mentioned Iranian general Qassem Soleimani as an example of what happens to "a threat to...
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
Vladimir Putin’s car ‘attacked with bomb’ in ‘assassination attempt’ over Ukraine invasion, Kremlin insider claims
VLADIMIR Putin's limousine was allegedly attacked in a possible assassination attempt as the war in Ukraine rages on, Kremlin insiders claim. The Russian tyrant's car was hit by a "loud bang" on its left front wheel which was followed by "heavy smoke", sources close to the leader allege. Putin's limo...
Vladimir Putin's potential successor gives alarming warning to Russian citizens
Russia has been taking the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons. By waging war on Ukraine, Russia’s invasion has been horrific. As per Bloomberg, Russia launched fresh air strikes to hit more infrastructure targets. The war started on February24 seems unending. And more issues arose when Russia issued...
Putin will die if Russia uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine: Zelensky
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be unable “to preserve his own life” if he uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who insisted that such an attack would not defeat his country. A series of Ukrainian battlefield successes prompted Putin to imply that Russia...
Biden will soon meet with Brittney Griner's wife, but experts say Russia has already 'embarrassed' the US by waiting so long to free her
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Brittney Griner's wife on Friday, the White House said. Griner is being detained in a Russian prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The White House in July announced a proposed prisoner exchange, but few details have emerged since.
Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan
At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
Nukes Reported on Route to Ukraine as Fears Grow Putin Will Push Button
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reignited fears that he is about to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine following a viral video and a defense analyst's comments. The video, posted Sunday on Twitter and viewed more than 250,000 times, initially appeared on the pro-Russia Telegram channel Rybar. "Another train with military equipment going to the front by rail somewhere in central Russia," Twitter user NovichokRossiya captioned the video. "At first glance, there is nothing special about it. But upon closer examination, you can see KamAZ-43269 "Shot" standing on the platforms with combat modules "Spoke."
Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says
Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Armed soldiers are going door-to-door to collect votes in the "sham" polls, per reports. Some Ukrainians have been threatened with the murder of their families if they don't take part, per The Telegraph. Armed soldiers...
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
New satellite images show Russia's Poseidon nuke-carrying 600ft submarine Belgorod lurking in the Arctic amid fears Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear test
New satellite images show Russia's huge nuclear submarine, allegedly carrying ‘apocalypse’ and ‘doomsday’ weapons, lurking around the Barents Sea as fears grow that Vladimir Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear test. The nearly 600ft Belgorod submarine has disappeared from its home base in the...
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
Russian troops pour into Belarus ‘by the trainload’
Russian troops are pouring into Belarus “by the trainload.”. The news comes alongside an announcement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russian troops would return to the country, which neighbors both Russia and Ukraine, in large numbers, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Tens of thousands of Russian troops used Belarus as the staging ground for their initial northern offensive into Ukraine in February but mostly withdrew by late March. Since then, a few hundred Russian troops have stayed behind, mostly air and missile troops that use the close Russian ally as a launching pad for missile strikes into Ukraine, but that now appears to be changing.
Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews
The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'
Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
