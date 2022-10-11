ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Medvedev
Person
Vladimir Putin
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's potential successor gives alarming warning to Russian citizens

Russia has been taking the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons. By waging war on Ukraine, Russia’s invasion has been horrific. As per Bloomberg, Russia launched fresh air strikes to hit more infrastructure targets. The war started on February24 seems unending. And more issues arose when Russia issued...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Crimea#Terrorist Attacks#Russian#Security Council#Agence France Presse#Ukrainian#Iranian
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Nukes Reported on Route to Ukraine as Fears Grow Putin Will Push Button

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reignited fears that he is about to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine following a viral video and a defense analyst's comments. The video, posted Sunday on Twitter and viewed more than 250,000 times, initially appeared on the pro-Russia Telegram channel Rybar. "Another train with military equipment going to the front by rail somewhere in central Russia," Twitter user NovichokRossiya captioned the video. "At first glance, there is nothing special about it. But upon closer examination, you can see KamAZ-43269 "Shot" standing on the platforms with combat modules "Spoke."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says

Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Armed soldiers are going door-to-door to collect votes in the "sham" polls, per reports. Some Ukrainians have been threatened with the murder of their families if they don't take part, per The Telegraph. Armed soldiers...
POLITICS
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Daily Mail

New satellite images show Russia's Poseidon nuke-carrying 600ft submarine Belgorod lurking in the Arctic amid fears Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear test

New satellite images show Russia's huge nuclear submarine, allegedly carrying ‘apocalypse’ and ‘doomsday’ weapons, lurking around the Barents Sea as fears grow that Vladimir Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear test. The nearly 600ft Belgorod submarine has disappeared from its home base in the...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Russian troops pour into Belarus ‘by the trainload’

Russian troops are pouring into Belarus “by the trainload.”. The news comes alongside an announcement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russian troops would return to the country, which neighbors both Russia and Ukraine, in large numbers, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Tens of thousands of Russian troops used Belarus as the staging ground for their initial northern offensive into Ukraine in February but mostly withdrew by late March. Since then, a few hundred Russian troops have stayed behind, mostly air and missile troops that use the close Russian ally as a launching pad for missile strikes into Ukraine, but that now appears to be changing.
POLITICS
msn.com

Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
97K+
Followers
173K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy