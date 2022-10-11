Read full article on original website
Related
Pedestrian killed after two cars collide in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to determine what led to a collision involving two cars that killed a pedestrian and sent a driver of one car to the hospital. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Indian Head […]
WJLA
Construction worker killed in pedestrian crash; Prince George's police investigating
FORT WASHINGTON Md. (7News) — The Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Fort Washington, police said. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Huerta Melendez of Montgomery Village, Md. The accident happened on Oct. 11 at around 10:55 p.m. in the area of northbound...
Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
Man accused of running over man he knew, killing him at gas station in Prince George's County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A man is facing charges after police claim he intentionally ran over a man with his car in a gas station parking lot in Capitol Heights. Robert Arthur Carter, 60, has been charged with murder. On Oct. 9, officers with the Prince George's County Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Man dies after struck by vehicles on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - A man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County Tuesday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. near Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road in the Fort Washington area. Police found the man in...
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210
A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
fox5dc.com
17-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose in Prince William County
Prince William County Police are addressing how they’re combating fentanyl dangers county-wide days after a teenage boy in Manassas died from a suspected fentanyl overdose. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the story.
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating after a man was killed in a motorcycle accident Wednesday morning. Police and personnel from Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Person of interest in custody after man fatally struck by vehicle in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George's County after a man was hit by a car and died Sunday night, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded around 11:15 p.m. to Sheriff Road, nearby Balsamtree Drive, in Capitol Heights after a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located an unresponsive man on the ground.
Police have identified, located parents of child found wandering in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police have identified and located the parents of a young boy that was found Wednesday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland. Officers say the boy was located around 5:45 a.m. in a parking lot on Wayne Avenue, nearby Cedar Street. The...
2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
fox5dc.com
Woman says she rescued newborn from burning car in New Carrollton
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A woman and her newborn baby are recovering Tuesday evening after the car they were in flipped over on Veterans Parkway in New Carrollton. Michelle Council, the bystander who stopped to help rescue the newborn, spoke to FOX 5 about the heroic act. "I decided...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Suspect charged for killing man with car during argument at Capitol Heights gas station: cops
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities have charged a man with murder after they say he intentionally struck another with his vehicle during an argument at a gas station in Prince George's County. Officers say 60-year-old Robert Arthur Carter and the victim arrived together at the Capitol Heights gas station in...
Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
Community reacts to curfew extension in Prince George’s County
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — There is overwhelming support for extending the teen curfew in Prince George’s County through the end of the year. “I don’t have children. If I had children, I’d want them home where they’re safe,” said Eric Hammond, a shopper at the Mall of Prince George’s. Lots of families visit […]
WTOP
Pedestrian dead after crash in Fort Washington
A man is dead after being hit by a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Tuesday night. According to Prince George’s County police, the accident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Kirby Hill Road in the Fort Washington area. When...
Mass Group Of Masked Attackers Beat Victim Unconscious, Steal Nothing In Anne Arundel County
A group of around seven masked attackers beat a victim unconscious in Glen Burnie in an overnight attack, authorities say. The victim contacted authorities after he woke up from the attack around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The group of assailants attacked the victim...
NBC Washington
Prince George's Fatal Pedestrian Crash Investigated as Homicide
A fatal crash that killed one pedestrian in Prince George’s County is being investigated as a homicide, authorities say. Officers responded to a pedestrian being hit by a car at about 11:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found an unresponsive adult male victim on the ground, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement.
52 years later, a cold case has left Prince William County Police searching for information
On Oct. 10, 1970, Patricia's skeletal remains were found in a wooded area north of Old Colchester Road in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County. The cause and manner of her death were never determined.
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed during 'intimate encounter' inside Northeast DC residence, police say
WASHINGTON - A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot during an "intimate encounter" inside a residence in Northeast D.C., according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the incident early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 800 block of 21st Street. Once inside the house, officers found...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0