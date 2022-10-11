ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Native American Day parade promotes culture and understanding

By Don Jorgensen
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Native American Day Parade & celebrations returned to Sioux Falls Monday.

They were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but this year a large crowd gathered in downtown to watch and learn about Native American cultures.

There were dancers…..there were drums……there were horses……as hundreds of people lined Phillips Avenue to witness a culture many say they don’t understand, but can appreciate.

“I think it’s important to learn about the culture, indigenous culture that’s been here forever,” Corbin Simon said.

Ed Van Egdom of Sioux Falls is impressed by the culture.

“I enjoy the artistic skills that come from the Native American people,” Van Egdom said.

While today’s parade was to honor school teachers, many of the floats also had themes or slogans highlighting some of the struggles and plight facing Native Americans in today’s world.

“I think that’s very important, because us living here in the city, not affiliated with a Native American community, we don’t know about the problems and I think it’s very important to bring awareness to everyone about the social problems they are encountering,” Karen Simon said.

“There’s a lot of floats missing and murdered indigenous men and women I think that’s an important issue to be able to use this platform for advocacy purposes, so people can get educated on the culture like myself,” Corbin said.

Organizers say hosting a parade like this helps continue a healthy dialogue and conversation surrounding the health and well-being of Native Americans.

The parade had representation from all nine of the reservations in South Dakota.

