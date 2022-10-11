MINNEAPOLIS – Trees are dying in Minneapolis' historic Loring Park. The first tree toppled in August. Shortly after, another one was gone. On Sunday, a third was slated to be scrapped. Professor Lee Frelich has an unfortunate hypothesis."They're dying all over the city," Frelich said. "A really old tree can't make those shifts."Frelich serves as the president for a local neighborhood organization, and he also is considered one of the top 1% of scientists in the world. Currently, he serves as the director of forest ecology at the University of Minnesota. So when trees started dying in nearby Loring Park, he started...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO