World Arthritis Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Arthritis impacts more than 3 million people per year in the US. It’s a condition that causes swelling and tenderness of one or more joints. The common symptom includes pain and stiffness in joints. The condition can worsen with age and WebMD says it impacts...
Truck driver shortage continues with more trucker jobs lost
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The labor crisis in the trucking industry worsens as the number of drivers continues to decrease. According to payroll data from the U.S. Labor Department, the trucking sector lost 11,400 jobs month-over-month in September. That’s the largest decrease since April 2009. Mankato’s Volk Transfer, Inc....
Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry. The quarry is a privately owned site, but the property owner is working to rework aspects of the land for public use in exchange for using a portion of the Brownfield Assessment Grant that the city received from the EPA to help fund the development.
Gov. Walz highlights United States’ bid to host 2027 World Expo in Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and a delegation of Expo leaders discussed the United States’ bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Minnesota Wednesday. The United States is competing against four other countries to host the international event during the summer of...
Mankato Salvation Army to hold 2022 Bundle Me Warm Program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Salvation Army is ready to bundle up those in need. The Mankato Salvation Army Bundle Me Warm Program will take place on Oct. 19 and 20. The event is located in the Youth Center (Door G) located at 700 South Riverfront Drive and will be open 9:00am – 3:00pm.
UMN service workers to potentially strike
Just three weeks after opening, Mankato’s PickleBarn hosted its first major event Sunday. MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight. Nicollet authorities search for...
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday Weather
Marc Chadderdon looking to become the first new sheriff in Nicollet County in 20 years. Election Day is a little less than a month away and for the first time in 20 years, the seat of Nicollet County Sheriff is being contested. Blue Earth Area’s Lloyd doing his part to...
mprnews.org
L'etoile du Gourd! Massive Minnesota pumpkin squashes U.S. record
A horticulture teacher from Anoka County set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger of Nowthen set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to...
Lor Ray Dr. to reopen on Thursday
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s some good news for motorists in North Mankato. Lor Ray Drive will reopen from James Drive to Commerce Drive on Thurs., Oct. 13, at 7 a.m. The road was closed for utility work in the street connected to the construction at 1721 Lor...
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - VOD - Pickleball
To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight. Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, of Nicollet, was riding his black electric bicycle when he last made contact with family. UMN service workers to...
Better Together: Pizza & Beer
Dr. Kyle Swanson, MD, with the Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic in Mankato, joined Kelsey and Lisa to discuss arthritis. the painful and debilitating medical condition that affects 3 million per year in the US, as well as some of its treatments. KEYC News Now This Morning VOD. Updated: 2 hours...
Maud Borup employees claim they were unfairly fired
LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Early Friday evening, first responders received a call from Maud Borup, the candy processing facility in Le Center. According to the incident report, 41-year-old Saredo Mohamud, who has diabetes, passed out, but did not need to go to the hospital. “When I came back to...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-11-22 - clipped version
A preliminary investigation found that Brett Holwerda, 32, initially stopped at the intersection and then starting driving south when officials say he struck a westbound vehicle. Drought creates headaches for farmers. Updated: 13 hours ago. Extremely low rainfall has caused areas across the state to dry up and this drought...
Expert: 'Whiplash' between wet season and drought is toppling historic trees in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – Trees are dying in Minneapolis' historic Loring Park. The first tree toppled in August. Shortly after, another one was gone. On Sunday, a third was slated to be scrapped. Professor Lee Frelich has an unfortunate hypothesis."They're dying all over the city," Frelich said. "A really old tree can't make those shifts."Frelich serves as the president for a local neighborhood organization, and he also is considered one of the top 1% of scientists in the world. Currently, he serves as the director of forest ecology at the University of Minnesota. So when trees started dying in nearby Loring Park, he started...
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
KIMT
31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
Marc Chadderdon looking to become the first new sheriff in Nicollet County in 20 years
Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on grocery tax. Governor Kristi Noem says that there is not enough votes in the state legislature to support a grocery tax cut, despite a recent push by Republican state lawmakers and her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith to hold a special session on the topic. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
Old Town Mankato prepares for Day of the Dead festival
Mankato’s historic post office to light up for Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Jessica Reedstrom’s light shines on as her loved ones raise awareness about metastatic breast cancer. What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT. For months, the City...
