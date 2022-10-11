ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 8

Freida Greenfield
1d ago

🇺🇸 This should be Interesting 🇺🇸 I Love the Job Governor Desantis and His Wife are doing for Our Beautiful State ! He's been here through thick and thin to Help Our Fellow Floridians Receive Help with Recovery and Handle the Devastation that Hurricane Ian has done 😥 I was already Proud of Governor Desantis and Our 1st Lady 🇺🇸 My Prayers are with them Both 🙏 All Families Effected by Hurricane Ian and Every Person Helping During this Horrific Time 😥

Reply
4
David Companion
1d ago

Prediction: Desantis is going to talk about the job he’s done for Florida like keeping us open through the pandemic, getting kids back to school, making sure parents have a voice in their child’s education, getting raises for teacher and so on. Crist is going to mention Trump.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caribbeantoday.com

DeSantis: A Repeat Offender of Black Floridians

Gadsden County Courthouse—Standing beneath the infamous hanging tree, Congressman Al Lawson, Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt, Tallahassee Attorney Mutaqee Akbar and Pastor Tracey Stallworth wanted and explanation. They said Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest insult to African Americans in Gadsden County went too far. It was about Jeff Moore, appointed by DeSantis to the Gadsden County Commission three months ago. He abruptly resigned September 23 when a picture surfaced of him in Klu Klux Klan garb. For the Black community it was a stunning rebuke of their citizenry in the only predominantly Black County in Florida. DeSantis offered no explanation or apology. Meanwhile, his audacity makes news nationwide.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Fort Pierce, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Palm Beach Daily News

'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist

Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis provides Hurricane Ian update in Englewood East

Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Englewood East on Monday to provide an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The governor was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Dane Eagle. The...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian

TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Martin Edic

Opinion: The Florida dream is over

Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Menstruation questions on Florida high school athletic form face scrutiny

Medical questions on a Florida high school athletic participation form are sparking a bigger conversation about the sexual health and privacy of teenage girls. Student medical information and privacy came into the spotlight in August after the School District of Palm Beach County launched a new online platform called Aktivatefor parents and children to fill out athletic participation forms.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Public Debate#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Republican#Democratic
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known and highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, which makes them a great choice for everybody because no matter what kind of food you prefer, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these restaurants.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Both political parties working hard to get support from Hispanic voters

Polls and surveys tell a story, but are they getting it right with Latinos in Florida?. The latest study from the Pew Research Center shows 54% of Latinos disapprove of President Joe Biden's job performance. Both parties are working hard with outreach to get Hispanics registered to vote. Right now,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wflx.com

Attorney: Parkland jury feel heavy responsibility, attorney says

Jurors in the Parkland school shooter's sentencing trial are currently weighing the gunman's fate behind closed doors. So, what could they be discussing or even debating?. WPTV spoke with a West Palm Beach attorney who has tried death penalty cases and was also part of a jury. Attorney Valentin Rodriguez...
PARKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy