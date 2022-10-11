Read full article on original website
Freida Greenfield
1d ago
🇺🇸 This should be Interesting 🇺🇸 I Love the Job Governor Desantis and His Wife are doing for Our Beautiful State ! He's been here through thick and thin to Help Our Fellow Floridians Receive Help with Recovery and Handle the Devastation that Hurricane Ian has done 😥 I was already Proud of Governor Desantis and Our 1st Lady 🇺🇸 My Prayers are with them Both 🙏 All Families Effected by Hurricane Ian and Every Person Helping During this Horrific Time 😥
David Companion
1d ago
Prediction: Desantis is going to talk about the job he’s done for Florida like keeping us open through the pandemic, getting kids back to school, making sure parents have a voice in their child’s education, getting raises for teacher and so on. Crist is going to mention Trump.
caribbeantoday.com
DeSantis: A Repeat Offender of Black Floridians
Gadsden County Courthouse—Standing beneath the infamous hanging tree, Congressman Al Lawson, Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt, Tallahassee Attorney Mutaqee Akbar and Pastor Tracey Stallworth wanted and explanation. They said Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest insult to African Americans in Gadsden County went too far. It was about Jeff Moore, appointed by DeSantis to the Gadsden County Commission three months ago. He abruptly resigned September 23 when a picture surfaced of him in Klu Klux Klan garb. For the Black community it was a stunning rebuke of their citizenry in the only predominantly Black County in Florida. DeSantis offered no explanation or apology. Meanwhile, his audacity makes news nationwide.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
floridapolitics.com
Casey DeSantis invokes her cancer fight to explain ‘who Ron DeSantis is’
'He was there to pick me off of the ground when I literally could not stand.'. A new ad supporting the re-election campaign of Ron DeSantis features narration from the person who knows him best. In an emotion-filled new spot released Monday by the Republican Party of Florida, Florida’s First...
floridianpress.com
Casey DeSantis Appears in Touching New "That is Who Ron DeSantis Is" Campaign Ad
In his bid for reelection, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis releases a touching new campaign ad featuring First Lady Casey DeSantis. Titled "That is Who Ron DeSantis Is," Mrs. DeSantis describes how her husband stood with her as she battles breast cancer since her diagnosis in October 2021. Accordingly, the YouTube...
'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist
Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis provides Hurricane Ian update in Englewood East
Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Englewood East on Monday to provide an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The governor was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Dane Eagle. The...
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian
TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
Thousands of new voters register in Palm Beach Co. ahead of deadline
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for residents who want to cast their ballot in next month's midterm elections.
Opinion: The Florida dream is over
Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
wqcs.org
Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
wflx.com
Menstruation questions on Florida high school athletic form face scrutiny
Medical questions on a Florida high school athletic participation form are sparking a bigger conversation about the sexual health and privacy of teenage girls. Student medical information and privacy came into the spotlight in August after the School District of Palm Beach County launched a new online platform called Aktivatefor parents and children to fill out athletic participation forms.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known and highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, which makes them a great choice for everybody because no matter what kind of food you prefer, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these restaurants.
cw34.com
"New phenomenon:" Swatting calls across South Florida bring a new wave of worry
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many schools across South Florida today were put under a ‘code red’ after several swatting calls came in. Swatting involves making false 911 calls to provoke a large law enforcement response. False active shooter calls are a growing phenomenon in the...
wflx.com
Both political parties working hard to get support from Hispanic voters
Polls and surveys tell a story, but are they getting it right with Latinos in Florida?. The latest study from the Pew Research Center shows 54% of Latinos disapprove of President Joe Biden's job performance. Both parties are working hard with outreach to get Hispanics registered to vote. Right now,...
Palm Beach County classroom doors must be locked, under new policy
A new mandate in Palm Beach County public schools will require all classroom doors to be locked when school is in session.
Agencies Tangle In Florida Concealed Weapons ‘Quagmire’
In what it described as a “legal quagmire,” the state agency that issues concealed-weapons licenses has sued the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to try to obtain information about why a woman was flagged as ineligible for a license. The lawsuit, filed Friday in
WPBF News 25
'It’s more than just a prank': Palm Beach County state attorney working with law enforcement on school swatting cases
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office of Palm Beach County is working closely with local law enforcement agencies aftertwo schools in the county were targeted with swatting. Swatting is when hoax calls are made to emergency services in order to dispatch a large number of first responders...
wflx.com
Black Unity Coalition brings hurricane relief supplies to forgotten communities
The Black Unity Coalition, a Palm Beach County based group, is headed to Fort Myers to bring hurricane relief supplies to areas it says are being left out of the loop. The group is made up of Black community and religious leaders and spent the weekend collecting donations of water, non-perishable food items, and hygiene kits.
wflx.com
Attorney: Parkland jury feel heavy responsibility, attorney says
Jurors in the Parkland school shooter's sentencing trial are currently weighing the gunman's fate behind closed doors. So, what could they be discussing or even debating?. WPTV spoke with a West Palm Beach attorney who has tried death penalty cases and was also part of a jury. Attorney Valentin Rodriguez...
