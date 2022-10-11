Endicott, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Attempted murder in Genesee NY update, school bus trouble in Potter County, felony charges in Bolivar. 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn of Genesee, NY was arraigned in Allegany County court on four felony charges with the top count of second-degree attempted murder. He entered not guilty pleas. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 24 and motions in the case will be argued on December 7th. In August, Deahn was accused of attacking an 82-year-old man on a riding mower at a home on Shawmut Road in Genesee. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Strong Memorial in Rochester after being stabbed multiple times. At the time of the attack, there was an active ‘stay away’ order in effect. Deahn was also charged with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO