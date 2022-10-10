ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Notorious bikie 'The Knife' apologises to passengers after he's dramatically arrested at the airport for an alleged nightclub assault

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A notorious Mongols bikie has been dramatically arrested at an airport over an alleged assault on a rival club member in a nightclub eight years ago.

Nick 'The Knife' Forbes, who is allegedly the president of the Mongols outlaw motorcycle club, was arrested in front of travellers after stepping off a plane at Darwin Airport just after midnight on Tuesday.

Forbes, who lives in the Gold Coast, allegedly assaulted a Hells Angel bikie in the Northern Territory capital some eight years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPnlZ_0iTyKW8c00
Nick 'The Knife' Forbes, who is allegedly the president of the Mongols outlaw motorcycle club, was arrested in front of travellers after stepping off a plane at Darwin Airport just after midnight on Tuesday

The bikie was also wanted by police over a failure to appear in court charge he received while in custody over a separate brawl with the Hells Angels in an Adelaide nightclub.

Forbes had flown to Darwin voluntarily to surrender to police with his lawyer Michael Gatenby.

Footage shows plain-clothed detectives leading a handcuffed Forbes out of the airport.

When asked by a reporter if he liked his welcome, the bikie replied: 'Certainly do'.

'It's not like we knew they (police) weren't coming,' he said before being placed into the back of a paddy wagon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0jIk_0iTyKW8c00
Forbes (right), who lives in the Gold Coast , allegedly assaulted a Hells Angel bikie in the Northern Territory capital some eight years ago

It's understood he apologised to other passengers at the airport after being taken away in cuffs.

Mr Gatenby told the ABC his client's arrest was 'over the top' and done so in such a manner due to Forbes' 'notoriety'.

'The intention is to contest the charge,' he said.

Forbes is due to appear in Darwin Local Court on Tuesday.

The Mongols National Run will also take place in the Top End this weekend.

Forbes was jailed for 27 months over his involvement in the infamous bikie brawl between the Finks and Hells Angels dubbed the Ballroom Blitz in 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBnPx_0iTyKW8c00
It's understood Forbes apologised to other passengers at the airport after being taken away in cuffs

