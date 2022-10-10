ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brit Paralympian, 27, fighting for life with serious head injury after falling from his bike in ‘freak accident’

By Jacob Jaffa
 3 days ago
BRITISH Paralympian George Peasgood is in critical condition in hospital with a serious head injury after a "freak accident".

The cycling and triathlon star, 27, reportedly fell from his bike on Saturday, leaving him with several severe injuries.

George Peasgood suffered a brain injury in a 'freak accident' Credit: Getty
He is fighting for his life in a specialist neurological care unit Credit: Getty

His partner Frankie Hall has revealed that he is being treated in a specialist neurological critical care unit for a "diffuse axonal injury", which is caused by a sudden and traumatic movement of the brain.

George, from Saffron Walden, Essex, won silver in the triathlon and bronze in the cycling at the Tokyo Paralympics last year.

Ms Hall thanked emergency services for getting the stricken star into "safe hands within minutes of the accident" in an emotional Instagram post.

She wrote: "To all of our friends, please know your support means the world to me, and will to do him too.

"He is a fighter, I've never known anyone as strong as George and I know, when it's ready, he will pull through."

She added that she would be at his bedside for "the foreseeable future" to help him on the "long journey to recovery."

The devastated partner finished her post saying: "We do not have any further information at this stage but we will know more once he regains consciousness and we appreciate your respect and privacy at this time."

In addition to his Tokyo medals, Peasgood won this year's World Triathlon Para Series and C4 cycling time trial.

He was also the youngest member of the paratriathlon team when he made his debut at the 2016 Rio games.

Major sporting organisations were quick to tweet their support, with World Triathlon writing: "World Triathlon is incredibly saddened to hear the news that Paralympian George Peasgood was involved in a serious accident.

"We wish him all the best with his recovery and look forward to welcoming him back on the blue carpet very soon."

Paralympics GB added: "The thoughts of all of us at ParalympicsGB are with George Peasgood, who was involved in a serious accident while cycling last week.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, George."

He holds Paralympic medals in triathlon and cycling Credit: Getty

