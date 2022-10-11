Read full article on original website
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Ryley Kutter, Wesleyan cruise into region tournament finals
CUMMING — Ryley Kutter starred Wednesday as Wesleyan’s softball team advanced to the Region 7-AAA Tournament finals with an 8-0 win over Pickens. Kutter struck out eight in six innings for the win, and also was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs at the plate.
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Lauren Van Wie, Wesleyan rack up All-Region 7-AAA honors
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s volleyball team racked up awards Tuesday night, and opened the Region 7-AAA Tournament with a 25-7, 25-15 win over Lumpkin County. The Wolves’ Lauren Van Wie was selected as the 7-AAA Player of the Year, and Wesleyan’s Ted Russell was voted Coach of the Year. Avery Daum, Van Wie and Sara Marie Miller earned first-team all-region honors, and Nadia Desbordes was a second-team selection.
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Norcross-North Gwinnett, Buford-Mill Creek to play for region titles
SUWANEE — Norcross and North Gwinnett advanced to the finals of the Region 7-AAAAAAA Volleyball Tournament with a pair of victories Wednesday night at North. Norcross (30-19) defeated Peachtree Ridge 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 in its semifinal match. The Blue Devils were led by Kendall White (14 kills, five blocks), Daryn Watkins (13 kills), Lauren Marschke (11 kills, 15 digs), Bailey Ottmann (25 assists), Ellie Ruth Blue (25 assists, 10 digs) and Alaina Giordano (27 digs).
Megan Whitt's walk-off hit lifts Seckinger softball to season-ending win
BUFORD — Megan Whitt’s walk-off single in the eighth inning brought home the game-winning run Tuesday as Seckinger edged Walnut Grove 7-6. It was the final softball game of Seckinger’s inaugural softball season.
Peachtree Ridge’s Alitza Dennard, Greater Atlanta Christian’s Colton Harsh earn running honors
Peachtree Ridge’s Alitza Dennard and Greater Atlanta Christian’s Colton Harsh were named Gwinnett runners of the week Wednesday by the county’s cross country coaches. Dennard earned the award after placing fifth in the Mountain Invite with a time of 20 minutes, 24.50 seconds. Harsh was sixth at the Mountain Invite with a time of 16:56.04.
FLAG FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Archer opens with win at Duluth
DULUTH — Archer opened the girls flag football season with a 12-2 win over Duluth on Tuesday. Zahria Baker had a touchdown run, Abby Zerm returned an interception for a touchdown and Lauryn Banks had five sacks to lead the victory. Devyn Lambert added an interception for the Tigers.
Collins Hill announces new track and field coaches Chris Stephens, Heather Hunting
Collins Hill recently announced the high school’s new head track and field coaches for the 2022-23 season. Chris Stephens is the Eagles’ head boys track and field coach, and Heather Hunting is the head girls track and field coach.
Greater Atlanta Christian legend Jackie Bradford named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Greater Atlanta Christian coaching legend Jackie Bradford was named to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, which was announced Tuesday by the organization. Bradford, a Duluth resident, joins a class that also includes former Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones and pitcher Ron Reed, former Georgia Bulldogs football coach Mark Richt, former Georgia Tech quarterback Shawn Jones, former Georgia Bulldogs tennis player Al Parker, former Braves and Hawks front office member Stan Kasten and longtime Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey.
Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Inductees announced
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 has been selected ahead of the 67th Annual Induction Ceremony coming up in February. Beginning with the GSHF Golf Classic at Barrington on February 24th, the festivities will continue at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame with the Jacket Ceremony on that evening.
Back at No. 1, Georgia poised to run over Vanderbilt
Top-ranked Georgia will look to improve to 7-0 for the second consecutive season Saturday when it hosts struggling Vanderbilt in Southeastern Conference action in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) are coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn, while Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) has dropped two straight after squandering a 10-point second-quarter lead in a 52-28 loss to then-No. 9 Ole Miss last weekend.
Record-setting Jonathan Mingo, No. 9 Ole Miss host Auburn
Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo was superb last Saturday in leading Ole Miss to a 52-28 victory over Vanderbilt in Nashville. Mingo will look for another strong performance Saturday when the No. 9 Rebels host struggling Auburn in Southeastern Conference action in Oxford, Miss.
Quarterback Justin Johnson steps into key role in Archer football's foundation
Although the first half of Archer’s 2022 football season hasn’t exactly gone the way as hoped, first-year coach Dante Williams is confident the groundwork for a solid program is being established. “We’ve seen as the weeks go by the foundation we’re building,” said Williams, who came to Archer...
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart Give Update on Vince Dooley
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart reacted to the news on Wednesday that former UGA coach Vince Dooley was headed home from the hospital. “He's been tremendous,” Kirby said when asked about Dooley. "He's represented UGA for so long with such class. He's been internal in my success from the time I was a player to my time as a coach. I've kept in touch with him for a long time. He knew my wife when she played here. It is great to see him, and know that he cares so much about the program.”
Vince Dooley update: Daughter shares latest on former Georgia coach, AD
Reports surfaced Saturday that former Georgia head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley was in the hospital over the weekend. It appears, however, that Dooley has fully recovered after contracting COVID-19. Dooley’s daughter, Deanna, provided an update Monday, saying that her father had been released from the hospital and...
Mark Richt, Andruw Jones to be inducted in Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
MACON, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia Sports Hall of Fame (GSHF) has announced its 2023 candidates for induction, including former Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Mark Richt and Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones. The duo, along with the full class of inductees, will be celebrated the weekend of February 24 and...
Alabama, Georgia are no longer the favorites to win the college football national title
Ohio State is the favorite to win the 2023 national championship for the first time since Caesars Sportsbook posted college football futures in January. This marks the first time that a non-SEC team has sat atop the board, as Alabama or Georgia had been favored at every other point. The...
'Central State Hospital is part of Georgia’s history': Some hospital buildings could be facing demolition
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A state agency says the fences they've been installing around several of the buildings on Central State Hospital's main campus are due to asbestos removal. This includes the Walker, Greene, and Jones buildings, the communications building, and the steam plant. However, folks say they're still concerned...
'Stuff is going on': Jones County deputy searches for paranormal activity in Central Georgia
GRAY, Ga. — There's something spooky going on in central Georgia and one deputy in Jones County is willing to find out. When Jones County Sheriff made a statement on their Facebook page about finding the scariest places in the county, they elected Dennis as the "in-house paranormal expert."
Rain, storms moving through metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — After multiple dry weeks in a row, rain finally returned to Atlanta Wednesday afternoon. Parts of north Georgia were under a Level 1 risk for severe storms. The timing wasn’t ideal: The weather delayed the Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2, which was supposed to have an afternoon start.
