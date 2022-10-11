Read full article on original website
iecn.com
9th Annual Rendezvous Back to Route 66
The 9th Annual “Rendezvous Back to Route 66 (RBTR 66)” was held on October 1st, in the downtown area of San Bernardino. The event was organized by the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce (SBACC). Over 1,000 cars were registered, and thousands of spectators attended the event. The “Route 66” car show and cruise is a tradition that started in San Bernardino, where it all began, said SBACC CEO Judi Penman.
Jalopnik
A $1 Billion Train That Runs from L.A. to Palm Springs May Happen Someday, Or Not
A nearly 150-mile rail line linking two major regions of Southern California is on its way to becoming a reality, even if it is still many years off. Southern California outlet The Press-Enterprise reports that the rail project is currently being considered to help link residents and attractions across the region, and to help alleviate traffic.
First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny
The community continues to remember Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny who lost their lives six years ago in the line of duty while serving the Palm Springs Police Department Later this week, fallen Officer Zerebny is being commemorated in her hometown. The 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at The post First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny appeared first on KESQ.
nypressnews.com
Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
Mountain storms likely again this afternoon
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson is tracking a more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development of unsettled weather will continue through the afternoon before all the activity moves west of the mountains this evening. A more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development will continue through the afternoon before The post Mountain storms likely again this afternoon appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Two teen girls ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two teen girls were ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night in Apple Valley. It happened at about 9:06 pm, on October 8, 2022, in the area of Central and Johnston Roads. For reasons still unknown, the white minivan rolled over multiple times...
KESQ
Scattered showers and storms around Riverside County mountains and deserts
All the action from this afternoon has moved west and offshore. Skies will continue to clear overnight. An area of low pressures off the coast of Southern California is feeding moisture into the region generating thunderstorms. A similar setup will be present on Wednesday though storm development will be more isolated compared to Tuesday.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week
(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
San Diego Channel
Person found dead on Barona Reservation in Ramona
RAMONA , Calif. (CNS) - A person was found dead Saturday on the right-hand shoulder of a road on the Barona Reservation in Ramona. The death was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 6:14 p.m. at Wildcat Canyon and Featherstone Canyon roads, according to the CHP log. The person...
NBC Bay Area
100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County
Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Sprinter Train in Vista
A 60-year-old man was struck and injured by a Sprinter train in Vista on Friday evening. Sprinter Train 4012 was traveling at approximately 30-35 mph westbound from the North County Transit District‘s Buena Creek Transit Station at 8:21 p.m. when it struck the pedestrian, said Deputy Jason Burk of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit.
knewsradio.com
Large Marijuana Bust In Anza
Bags and boxes of marijuana confiscated in Anza CA marijuana bust Oct 5th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Once again, the unincorporated area of Anza is the focus of the latest illegal marijuana bust. On Wednesday October 5th 2022 Sheriff’s Deuties teamed up with Riverside County Code Enforcement,...
One person killed in crash on I-10 in Cabazon
A person has been pronounced dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on the westbound side of the I-10 east of Morongo Trail shortly before 1 p.m. According to Cal Fire, the crash was between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle. An occupant of the vehicle The post One person killed in crash on I-10 in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County
A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
