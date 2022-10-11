Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Courts hire Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer
The Delaware Judicial Branch hires its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. Originally from Philadelphia, Kaelea Shaner moved to Delaware in 2019 and is coming to the Delaware Courts from Strategic Education Inc. where she was DEI program manager. “I’ve gotten so much information that is kind of swimming around...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington University starting Delaware's second law school
Wilmington University is starting Delaware's second law school. The private school will join Widener University's Delaware Law School in serving the prospective legal community in the First State. In a statement on their website, Law School Dean Phillip Closius said "My staff and I have decades of experience at other...
shorelocalnews.com
Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river
To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Nemours Children’s Health announces new southeast PA centers
Nemours Children’s Health will open three new specialty care sites opening by winter 2024 to serve the children and families of southeastern Pennsylvania. The new sites will offer expanded services in convenient locations throughout Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties. With the addition of these new specialty care locations, Nemours Children’s will be able to care for more patients and expand its existing services.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Start-up airline Avelo may add service to New Castle Airport
A new airline is reportedly making plans to fly out of New Castle Airport (ILG). Delaware Business Times (paywall) reported Avelo Airlines will add the Delaware airport to its route map following a decision earlier this year by Frontier Airlines to end its twice-weekly flights to Orlando. Cited in the story were agreements with the Delaware River and Bay Authority, the operator of the airport.
Cape Gazette
A realistic roadmap to bring every Delawarean into the Information Age
You learn a lot about a place when you grow up there, go to school there, patrol it as a state trooper, and represent it in the Legislature. I’ve found that most of my friends and neighbors here in Sussex County are what I call middle people. We try to avoid ideological extremes, viewing government as a way to solve practical problems, not stoke political passions.
WMDT.com
Del. Rental Assistance Program applications reopened
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program has reopened. All applications submitted from today on will be reviewed for eligibility under the new program guidelines. Those guidelines include:. Eligible households must be at 50% Area Median Income or less and...
WBOC
Deadly Cancer Rate in Delaware on the Decline
DOVER, Del. - The Division of Public Health is reporting fewer Delawareans are dying from cancer. Researchers say between 2005 and 2019, the mortality rate for all-site cancer fell an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and across the nation. Still, they say Delaware has the 15th highest death rate in the U.S.
wjbr.com
UPDATE: Confirmed Remedial Action Plan to the Abandoned NVF Building in Wilmington
This is a still-developing story and simply describes the information that is available online. For more information I recommend contacting the DNREC or the city council. To read the original article please scroll down…. UPDATE: Patrick Boettcher of the DNREC responded to my email inquiring more information about the project.
Delaware retailers must accept cash under new law
Most Delaware retailers are now required to accept cash payments thanks to a new law signed by Gov. John Carney Friday. House Bill 299, sponsored by Rep. Franklin Cooke, D-New Castle, prohibits sellers of consumer goods or services from refusing to accept cash payments except in limited circumstances. The law covers sales made at retail stores through in-person transactions. It ... Read More
PhillyBite
Best Antique Stores in Delaware
- If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find an extensive variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
William Penn among 22 schools with elevated levels of lead in water
The bad news: Colonial School District expects to pay at least $350,000 to repair a water main suspected of bringing lead into its buildings. The good news: None of the water is reaching students or workers. As soon as Colonial was notified, school fountains were turned off, while sinks and toilets are allowed to run, because lead is not absorbed ... Read More
WGMD Radio
DE Emergency Order Allows Fall Staging of Poultry Litter
An emergency order for a 180-day extension has been allowed for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware Crop fields – beginning on November 1st. This emergency order was approved during the October 4th Delaware Nutrient Management Commission meeting. Control orders last spring severely restricted the movement and spreading of poultry litter because of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in Kent and New Castle Counties – which caused a hardship for some farmers.
Cape Gazette
Primary care physician Lilia Villarin joins Bayhealth
In carrying out its mission to strengthen the health of area communities, Bayhealth is bringing more primary care doctors to central and southern Delaware. Lilia Villarin, MD, has joined Meliseanna Gibbons, MD; Preeti Gupta, MD; Antonio Zarraga, MD; Cynthia Zarraga, MD; and Roseann Velez, FNP-BC, as the newest addition to the Bayhealth Primary Care, Sussex Campus team.
WDEL 1150AM
Del. lawmakers will reconvene to address Medicare Advantage concerns
The Delaware State Senate and House of Representatives plan to reconvene Wednesday, October 26th to address concerns about the state's transition to a new healthcare plan for its Medicare-eligible retirees and their dependents. Proposed legislation would add several layers of additional oversight to the process. A group known as RISE...
WMDT.com
Milford PD Corporal named Officer of the Quarter
MILFORD, Del. – Milford Corporal Jonathan Ricketts was named Officer of the Quarter. He got this award for his hard work and dedication. We’re told he always goes above and beyond and takes up many responsibilities outside his daily duties. We want to hear your good news, just...
State resumes rent, utility assistance with new rules
Just over a month after the Delaware State Housing Authority temporarily stopped accepting new applications for rental assistance, the program is back up and running, officials announced Wednesday. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program, or DEHAP, offers financial assistance to qualifying tenants who are at high risk of eviction. The Housing Authority temporarily stopped accepting applications on Sept. 9 to modify ... Read More
WMDT.com
Two additional flu cases confirmed in Del.
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health says two additional cases of influenza have been confirmed in the state. We’re told the cases involve an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman and an unvaccinated child under 5 years old in New Castle County, both with influenza strain A. These new cases now confirm that the flu is in each county in Delaware and bring the total case count to seven.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Wilmington mayor announces series of parking reforms
Wilmoington Mayor Purzycki said his Administration announced on a series of reforms for Wilmington’s parking, permitting, ticketing, and towing systems that include a reduction in the cost of parking tickets. The Mayor said his Administration has been working with Council Member Maria Cabrera for months on the reforms, and...
WDEL 1150AM
Religious freedom case plays out in Del. Court of Chancery
The restrictions imposed on religious activities in Delaware early during the COVID-19 pandemic are not forgotten. The state wants to dismiss lawsuits that were filed by two church leaders in December 2021 that sought to keep the state from restricting church activities in any way in the future. In turn, the plaintiffs want to keep their case alive and are seeking injunctive relief.
