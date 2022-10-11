Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Aiken leaders get a scolding over downtown redevelopment process
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken City Council met for the first time since the $75 million downtown renovation project known as Project Pascalis was scrapped. The project from the Aiken Municipal Development Commission was dropped after a wave of backlash from the community citing ethical concerns, mistrust in the process, a lack of transparency and ultimately a lawsuit.
WJBF.com
Augusta fire truck funding recommendation is well short of department request
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A commission committee’s recommendation for funding new fire trucks is being described as ‘not so hot.’. “That was thrown out there in the middle of, wow, nowhere, you know I wasn’t satisfied with that number at all,” said Commissioner John Clarke.
wach.com
City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
Langley Pond closed for annual maintenance
Warrenville, S.C. (WJBF) – Beginning Tuesday, October 11th, 2022, Langley Pond will be closed for annual pond maintenance. During this closure, the gates on the spillway will be exercised and opened to safely allow the lowering of the pond water level. While the pond water level is low, officials will be performing a dam inspection, […]
More development could be coming to Whiskey Road in Aiken
More development could be coming to the southside of Aiken. The Aiken City Council voted unanimously Monday evening upon a motion by Gail Diggs and a second by Kay Brohl to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance annexing and zoning two properties totaling 8.01 acres located at 123 and 154 Ginger Lane.
abccolumbia.com
AGP Group investing $3.3 million towards new Lexington establishment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Automotive glazing manufacturer AGP Group announced it’s investing $3.3 million towards the establishment of a new division in Lexington County. The expansion will create 35 new jobs. In a press release, officials say the new AGP eGlass division will be responsible for designing and manufacturing...
WJBF.com
Efforts made to reduce crime at Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - There's a new name and even new features to help make, The Landings at 237, formerly known as Fox Den, safer. We spoke with the Augusta Commissioners working with the owner of these apartments as well as people who live there to find out if it's working.
WJBF.com
GA Voter Registration Deadline
GA Voter Registration Deadline
WJBF.com
Bond Hearings for 10 students in Jefferson County
Bond Hearings for 10 students in Jefferson County
wgac.com
Aiken County School System Hiring Fairs
The Aiken County School System is looking for bus drivers, certified teachers, maintenance workers and many others. They are holding two hiring fairs in the next couple of weeks. This Friday, the hiring event is for school bus drivers. All those applying must be able to obtain a South Carolina...
WRDW-TV
Habitat for Humanity starts building home for Augusta mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single mother in Richmond County is soon going to have a roof over her head after Habitat for Humanity started building her new home. Amy Jones says she and her son lived in an apartment for several years, and she wanted to find a home she could afford.
wach.com
Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
WRDW-TV
Crews battle grass fires alongside I-20 in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews on Tuesday afternoon fought a series of fires alongside Interstate 20 stretching from near the state line well into South Carolina. Locally, there were at least two fires along the eastbound side of the interstate around mile markers 10 and 16 in Aiken County. One...
WJBF.com
"You all are the highest trained class of any other group of men and women before you."
"You all are the highest trained class of any other group of men and women before you."

Speakers at the Augusta Fire Department's graduation ceremony on Wednesday recognized and honored the accomplishments of the 14 recruits of class 2201.
WRDW-TV
It’s fair season in the 2-state region: What you need to know
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two fairs in the CSRA and one in driving distance kick off this week, so here’s a look at your options if you plan on going:. Presented by the Augusta Exchange Club, the Georgia-Carolina Fair starts Friday and runs through Oct. 23. Attractions this year...
wgac.com
Aiken County Issues New Rules for Attending Sporting Events
Students attending sporting events in the Aiken County School District will have to adhere to a new security policy going into effect this Friday, October 14. All students below 9th grade will have to be accompanied by an adult at all school sporting events, starting Friday. Students in grades 9 through 12 who are not accompanied by an adult should be prepared to show their student ID or other identification for entry to Aiken County School District events.
WRDW-TV
Do you recognize this robber of a drugstore in Augusta?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding the person who robbed a local drugstore. The robbery happened Tuesday at the Walgreens at 2493 Tobacco Road, according to deputies. The robber was last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan, possibly a...
Fallen Aiken Public Safety officer honored with memorial plaque at headquarters
The memory of Kevin Simmons will live on at the Aiken Department of Public Safety . A memorial plaque bearing his name was unveiled by the Aiken Department of Public Safety on Sept. 29. The plaque honors Simmons, who died while in the line of duty. The memorial plaque is...
Structure fire in Aiken County under investigation
Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Aiken fire crews are at the scene of a house fire. It broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 1400 block of Cooks Bridge Road in Aiken. Though the blaze was extinguished by 4:00 a.m., it took 4 different fire crews to put it out. The road at the […]
WRDW-TV
Eudora Farms transforms drive-thru safari into fall festival
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eudora Farms fall festival is back. It’s a drive-thru safari in Aiken County. More than 400 exotic animals stay on the property with giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and more. The owner, Mark Nisbet, has ramped up operations, so we had to go check them...
