Students attending sporting events in the Aiken County School District will have to adhere to a new security policy going into effect this Friday, October 14. All students below 9th grade will have to be accompanied by an adult at all school sporting events, starting Friday. Students in grades 9 through 12 who are not accompanied by an adult should be prepared to show their student ID or other identification for entry to Aiken County School District events.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO