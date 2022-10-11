ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City man recovering after dog attacks him and kills his dog

By Amy Cockerham
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is recovering after a dog attacked him and killed his dog.

Robert Vance said he was pulled out of his wheelchair in the parking lot of his home, Watauga Square Apartments, during the attack, and his dog “Abby” was pulled out of his hands.

“That’s the worst thing I’ve ever had to go through in my life, losing relatives wasn’t as hard as that,” Vance said.

Vance suffered injuries to his arms.

“They took me to the hospital, and gave me a tetanus shot,” Vance said. “I’m waiting for medicine.”

Police said since the dog that attacked them, a pitbull mix, was on a leash during the attack, there was no criminal or city ordinance violation. Animal Control has taken over the investigation.

“Something’s got to be done about it,” Vance said.

Vance says he can’t help but be fearful for other dogs and their owners in the area, if the attacker was to return.

“We got elderly here, and the only company some of these people have is their little dog, that have no more relatives,” he said.

He is calling on his apartment complex to impose rules against owning pit bulls and certain other dog breeds.

Police said Animal Control is holding the dog for a 10-day “quarantine” period. They will then determine what happens next with it.

