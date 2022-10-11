ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

Patrick Mahomes turned in another standout performance in the Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night. The Kansas City superstar threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns, all to tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes also got in some trash talking, firing back at Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby.
Derek Carr
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 5 Loss vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears suffered their second straight one-possession loss on Sunday at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago was close on the scoreboard, but it looked outmatched in certain parts of the matchup with its divisional rival. The Bears were unable to keep Justin Jefferson in check, and they...
Bleacher Report

Report: NFL Won't Scale Back Enforcement of Roughing the Passer Despite Controversy

Despite a number of extremely questionable and controversial roughing the passer penalties during Week 5 of the NFL season, don't expect any major adjustments to the rule. As a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter: "There is no backing down on enforcing rules that are in place to protect the health and safety of players, including quarterbacks, who by rule are considered defenseless players when they are in a passing posture."
Bleacher Report

Disappointing NFL Players and Teams Who Will Rebound from Rough Starts

For some NFL players and teams, it's good that the regular season is a marathon, not a sprint. With five games of the 2022 NFL season in the books, those off to a bad start might feel like the year is already a lost cause. But we're only about a quarter of the way through the season.
Bleacher Report

Mike McDaniel Praises Dolphins Captains for Removing Ping-Pong Table from Locker Room

The captains of the Miami Dolphins recently removed a Ping-Pong table from the team's locker room, and head coach Mike McDaniel praised the decision to part with something that had been a distraction for the team. According to ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith, McDaniel said:. "Tyreek and the captains decided that...
