Despite a number of extremely questionable and controversial roughing the passer penalties during Week 5 of the NFL season, don't expect any major adjustments to the rule. As a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter: "There is no backing down on enforcing rules that are in place to protect the health and safety of players, including quarterbacks, who by rule are considered defenseless players when they are in a passing posture."

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO