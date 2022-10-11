Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMAZ
'We trust these people to be with our children': Mother details experience with RAFB childcare facility
Zhanay Flynn appeared before a federal magistrate in Macon on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her bond was set at $15,000.
WMAZ
'I can't believe it' Houston County Habitat for Humanity helps Warner Robins women become home owners
This is the organizations 68th build to help folks become home owners. They plan to build 6 more homes in 2023.
Woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. — A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with the murder in a shooting on Zebulon Road earlier this month, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 2., 50-year-old Eddie Riddle was shot and killed at a home on Zebulon Road...
'I know that number is alarming': Leaders weigh in as Macon-Bibb sets new homicide record
MACON, Ga. — For the third year in a row, Macon-Bibb has set a new homicide record. So far, the county coroner says there's been 56. That's one more than last year. The latest happened this weekend, with one man shot and killed on Bailey Avenue. Macon-Bibb's coroner, Leon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgxa.tv
'Armed and dangerous' Dooly County suspect arrested
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who had been on the run after shooting a man in Vienna on Saturday has been arrested. The Dooly County Sheriff's Office states that Christian Collier has been taken in after a brief car chase with Georgia State Patrol and Dooly County Deputies.
Former Air Force base day care workers indicted after allegedly spraying cleaning fluid in kids' faces
MACON, Ga. (TCD) -- Two former Robins Air Force Base day care employees were indicted by a grand jury after allegedly abusing children in their care. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, the indictment alleges that Zhanay Kiana Flynn, 27, and Antanesha Mone Fritz, 29, abused the children between January and February 2021 at a day care facility on Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Georgia.
'Stuff is going on': Jones County deputy searches for paranormal activity in Central Georgia
GRAY, Ga. — There's something spooky going on in central Georgia and one deputy in Jones County is willing to find out. When Jones County Sheriff made a statement on their Facebook page about finding the scariest places in the county, they elected Dennis as the "in-house paranormal expert."
Vienna police arrest suspect in weekend shooting after brief chase
VIENNA, Ga. — Vienna police say they have a man in custody who was wanted in connection to a shooting. After a brief car chase with GSP and Dooly Police on Wednesday, officers arrested Christian Collier according to a Facebook post. On Saturday, police responded to a call about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials: 6-foot-long snake removed from hotel pool in Georgia
BIBBS COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-foot-long snake was removed from a Georgia hotel pool on Wednesday, officials say. According to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, a deputy responded to a call of a 6-foot-long eastern ratsnake that was found hanging out in a pool area.
41nbc.com
Shooting incident near Davis Homes under investigation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An incident took place at Davis Homes just off Main Street Wednesday morning, that resulted in a man being hospitalized– the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating. According to the BCSO, authorities were trying to find someone in connection to an investigation,...
Man in critical condition after running from deputies, then shooting himself
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after shooting himself at Davis Homes on Main Street on Wednesday. Around 10:30 a.m. investigators were at an apartment on Maynard Street, looking for someone connected to another, unrelated case, according to a press release. He then ran behind apartment...
'It knocked me foolish': Vienna Mayor hailed as a hero after saving woman, 3 children in train crash
VIENNA, Ga. — The Vienna Mayor is being hailed as a hero after saving a mother and her three children before a train crashed into their vehicle Saturday morning. Vienna Police say the woman faces charges including driving under the influence and child endangerment. Mayor Eddie Daniels says he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Mattie's Call canceled after 19-year-old Newton County man found
COVINGTON, Ga. - A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued, but was canceled hours later. Newton County police said Dequandre Smith, who had last been seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4...
41nbc.com
WRPD investigating suspicious death
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death”. The department says officers responded to the 200 block of Todd Circle Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., in reference to a man dead from a gunshot wound.
WMAZ
Monroe County tackles development plan amid high building cost concerns as county grows
The proposed ordinance prohibits multi-family housing and puts a 1,500 square foot minimum on future developments. Commissioners are still taking feedback.
wgxa.tv
Missing man last seen in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jones County Deputies are looking to the public for help finding a man who has gone missing over the weekend. 29-year-old Hakeem Parker was last seen on Saturday morning, walking in the New Clinton Road area. He is described as a black man, five feet, ten inches tall, between 160 and 170 pounds with a beard. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a white t-shirt, gray hoodie, and black shoes.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: One dead, another hurt after fight turns into shooting in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - One man is dead and another is hurt after both were shot Saturday evening. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an address on Bailey Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday about a domestic dispute. While deputies were on the way, another call was received by 911 stating a person had been shot at an address on Napier Avenue. Deputies found a man at each address with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 56-year-old Tommy Williams, died. The other man, 24-year-old Brandon Neal, is in stable condition. Deputies later determined that both gunshot wounds stemmed from the same fight on Bailey Avenue.
WMAZ
Sheriff: 32 people arrested, 60 cars towed in street racing bust operation at Carolyn Crayton Park
MACON, Ga. — 32 people are in custody and 60 cars have been towed after a street racing bust outside of downtown Macon Sunday night. The weekly street racing event known as "Sunday Fun-Day" was cut short when Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol carried out Operation Street Defender at Carolyn Crayton Park.
Man who died after being shot in Warner Robins is identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Update:. In a post to social media, the Warner Robins Police Department says the victim of the shooting has been identified. They say 60-year-old Tim Hopkins died from a gunshot wound. The post said that the family has been notified. Lt. Eric Grossman of Warner...
Comments / 5