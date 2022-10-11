Read full article on original website
Florida man survives Hurricane Ian by hiding in refrigerator
A Florida man who survived raging flood waters during Hurricane Ian's landfall in southwest Florida considered himself lucky to be alive thanks in part to a refrigerator.
Areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian to see more storms through Friday
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida. Unfortunately, those most impacted by Hurricane Ian are forecast to get hit by numerous storms through Friday.
Fox 19
Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old faces life in prison after he pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” women at an Ohio university, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been in custody since his arrest in...
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
floridapolitics.com
Florida sheriff arrests Texas roofer for attempting to work on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
Duque thought he was in the right by showing up to repair hurricane-damaged roofs. Florida sheriff deputies have arrested a roofer from Texas who was attempting to repair houses in an area hit hard by Hurricane Ian. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the owner of Duque Roofing,...
Ian's damage likely to send snowbirds to Florida's east coast
The damage left by Hurricane Ian on Florida's west coast is likely to lead to more snowbirds heading to South Florida, according to some real estate professionals.
Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
WMUR.com
Dog who has been at Ohio shelter for more than 2,500 days gets adopted
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who hasbeen at an Ohio animal shelter for over 2,555 days has finally found his forever home. The Lake County Humane Society said one of its dogs, Flip, is 7 years old and has spent most of his life at the shelter. But...
Peak week 2022: When Ohio’s trees will show off their colors
You may not enjoy some signs of fall like the cooler temps, shorter days or even pumpkin-spice-flavored... everything, but the beautiful colors of the changing leaves are hard not to love.
WLWT 5
See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway
LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
Ohio builders took $174,000 in pay without finishing work, attorney general says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attorney General David Yost is suing a central Ohio construction company for accepting more than $174,000 from consumers without completing services. The lawsuit filed Tuesday said pole barn and garage builder, Clear View Construction, and owner Ryan Needels violated the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act, Ohio Home Solicitation Sales Act and […]
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Record-Herald
‘This will change our world’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
WCPO
Honda’s new $4.4B electric battery plant to bring 2,500+ jobs 60 miles northeast of Cincinnati
Orienting its business toward electric vehicles, Honda is planning a $4.4 billion total investment in electric vehicle and battery production, with a retooling of existing production capacity in three plants, the automaker said Tuesday. In what’s being called a “once-in-a-100-years-change,” Honda plans more than 2,500 projected new Ohio jobs, in...
27 First News
Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much
(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
'One Pill Can Kill' operation brings seizure of more than 4.7 million deadly doses of fentanyl in Ohio
CLEVELAND — A recent operation known as the “One Pill Can Kill” initiative resulted in “significant fentanyl seizures across Ohio” – including more than 65 kilograms of fentanyl powder and 87,000 fentanyl-laced pills. That is enough fentanyl to provide 4,766,788 deadly doses, according to...
How long until we change the clocks in Florida?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
