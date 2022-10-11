Monday Night Scoreboard – Oct 10.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A look at scores from around the local area:
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Baltic def. Tri-Valley, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15
Canton def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-19, 25-14, 25-8
Colman-Egan def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-21
Deubrook def. Webster, 25-9, 25-15, 25-14
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-5, 25-9, 25-14
Estelline/Hendricks def. Sisseton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18
Garretson def. Lennox, 25-10, 25-10, 25-18
Howard def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-18, 25-13, 25-18
Ipswich def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-13
