Kansas City, MO

Citrus County Chronicle

Padres pull out 5-3 victory over Dodgers, tie NLDS 1-all

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Not many tabbed the San Diego Padres to beat the Mets in New York in the wild-card round. Even fewer picked them against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have dominated the Padres in recent years and were baseball’s best team during the regular season.
News-Herald

Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up." ...
