Watch: Iowa police release footage of mountain lion
Police in Madison County, Iowa have released footage and images of mountain lions roaming the area.
beeherald.com
Roop arrested in connection to Jan. theft of Wild Rose ATM
A fourth and final suspect in the theft of an ATM from Wild Rose Casino in January has been apprehended following a months long search. Jacob Roop, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged and transported to the Greene County jail for first degree theft, second degree theft and second degree criminal mischief on Thursday, Oct. 6.
weareiowa.com
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
KCCI.com
Family of 12 loses home to fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
KCCI.com
New Texas Roadhouse location to open in Altoona
ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro's newest Texas Roadhouse location is taking shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that a staff of 200 will be hired for the Altoona location under construction. It will be located on Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark Movie Theater. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant...
who13.com
West Des Moines police investigating claim of body dumped in pond behind library
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are on the scene at the West Des Moines Library investigating a report that a body was dumped in the pond behind the library Tuesday morning. Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that police crews are investigating around the pond at the library at 4000 Mills Civic Parkway. Detectives also checked out a location in the 1800 block of Fuller Road believed to be linked to the case.
KCCI.com
People on East 14th Street fed up with frequent crashes
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Wednesday, Des Moines police and the fire department responded to a crash with injuries on East 14th Street and Thompson Avenue. There was another crash on East 14th and Guthrie Avenue on Tuesday evening that caused property damage, according to the Des Moines police.
KCCI.com
Gigi the llama passes away at 25
DES MOINES, Iowa — The beloved llama Gigi has passed away, the Blank Park Zoo announced Wednesday onFacebook. Gigi the llama arrived at the zoo back in April of 2011. The zoo said she was put down due to quality of life issues after a brief illness. She had also been experiencing age-related issues in recent years.
KCCI.com
Residents mourn passing of prominent Boone man
Boone residents are mourning the loss of Larry Don Adams. The 75-year-old died in a car crash in Granger on Monday. Some say his kind soul left all too soon. "He was just taken suddenly and you just see the impact people made in their life and what they did and just really reflect on that, said Mel Pins, a friend of Larry's. "That's what I'll remember about Larry, is all the great things he did."
KCCI.com
Murder trial underway in Dallas County for man accused of killing West Des Moines woman
A murder trial is underway for an Iowa man accused of killing his girlfriend. West Des Moines police say Nathen Cameron told officers Trisha Kunze died when she jumped from their apartment balcony in February. However, investigators say marks on her body indicated she was strangled and violently assaulted before...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigating homicide after Park Avenue shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man shot on the 4200 block of Park Avenue has died, police say. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents found the victim in a parking lot. Police say that bystanders began to transport the injured person in a...
KCCI.com
Man behind false report of body in pond pleads guilty to harrassment
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The man whosefalse report led West Des Moines police to search a pond for a possible body has pleaded guilty to harassment. Mason Kiefer was sentenced to a day in jail with credit for time served and is no longer in the Polk County Jail.
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
KCCI.com
Hidden bike track hits bump in the road
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dirt bike course hidden in the woods near Four Mile Creek just hit the biggest bump in the road in almost 20 years. Polk County Conservation posted a notice last week that the site will soon be graded as part of a broader project along the creek.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Father killed in I-235 crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who waskilled in a crash on Interstate 235 on Sunday. According to police, 22-year-old Marvin Galdamez, of Des Moines, died when his truck collided with the back of a cement mixer in the 3100 block of I-235 eastbound. Galdamez's family...
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
KCCI.com
Police: Ames woman's fall from balcony not a criminal act
AMES, Iowa — Ames police now say the death of an Iowa State student in August was likely from a fall from a balcony and not a criminal act. The body of 20-year-old Emma Timmer was found on an apartment balcony near Welch Avenue and Knapp Street on Aug. 10.
KCCI.com
Heightened fire risk in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. An up-to-date list of the current burn bans in Iowa can be found at the State Fire Marshal's website. It’s been windy this afternoon with winds currently sustained near 25 MPH in Des Moines. Most of the state has gusted to 35-45+ at some point today. The NWS has posted a Wind Advisory for Northern Iowa through 7pm. Fire danger potential will still be there Thursday afternoon. There is a Red Flag warning for far Western Iowa tomorrow, and still an elevated fire danger risk for much of the state. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler – with highs in the upper 50s. Nights turn colder in the metro with lows dropping into the 30s by the weekend and early next week. Trend is cooler temperatures and dry conditions for now. There is a slim chance for a disturbance to bring a light shower or two Friday night, but that is low as of right now.
iheart.com
Two High-Speed Drivers Caught On I-35
(Des Moines, IA) -- A driver is charged with going 121 miles an hour on I-35 this weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver for going 56 miles per hour over the speed limit. After Griggs took the driver to jail, he returned to duty...
