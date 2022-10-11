Read full article on original website
Which TV Couple Had The Best Slow Burn Romance Of All Time?
Mulder and Scully from The X-Files deserved an Emmy Award for "best slow burn TV couple," I swear.
Prue Leith's GBBO Technical Prank Has Twitter In Shambles
"The Great British Bake Off" (GGBO), a.k.a. everyones' favorite feel-good baking competition show, has miffed fans in its latest episode "Dessert Week" which aired on Tuesday, October 11. In fact, fans and critics weren't particularly happy about last week's episode either, accusing the show of being "racist" for its portrayal of Mexican culture during "Mexican Week."
GBBO 2022's Winner Has Been Decided By An Algorithm
Many "Great British Baking Show" fans like to speculate on who might win the coveted title of Star Baker in the series finale. Most will base it on who wins the weekly competition or on how consistently a contestant stands out with their baked offerings. While people might have their favorites when it comes to personality or looks, it's ultimately about what the judges make of the end results.
What Does A Full Scottish Breakfast Look Like?
In the United Kingdom, breakfast is king, per The Spruce Eats. Most countries, and even some region, have their version of a traditional breakfast. But the famous full English breakfast consists of black pudding, beans, potatoes, and cabbage. Similar to the UK, a special breakfast prepared in Scotland is known as a full Scottish. If you thought that Scotland was only famous for its tartan kilts, whisky, beautiful lakes, and bagpipes, think again, as Scottish food is not something that anyone should miss out on (via Hey Explorer).
Rachael Ray's Cheese-Bomb Pasta Made Her Audience Literally Scream
Everything is better with cheese. The National Historic Cheesemaking Center — which is entirely real, and magnificent — says on its website that the exact origin of cheese isn't known, but is naturally attached to agriculture and the use of animals for their milk. The International Dairy Foods Association says that the history is certainly more than 4,000 years old, and has a legend surrounding its creation. Supposedly it was caused by curdled milk that a merchant was transporting which separated into curds and whey. This provided a new and satisfying form of sustenance.
Why Aldi Shoppers Are In Disbelief Of The Price Of Vanilla
With cooler temperatures already here and the holidays right around the corner, shoppers are on the hunt for baking ingredients of all sorts. One staple in any baker's pantry is vanilla, a flavor enhancer for many things we love to eat. Pairing it with chocolate or coffee cuts through the bitterness but enhances the natural sweetness of both. With fruits, vanilla tames the acid notes and rounds them out, and it lends dairy products a creamier taste (via Prepared Foods).
Brandy Updates Fans Following Medical Scare, Queens Star Says She's 'Getting the Rest I Need'
Music and TV star Brandy is thanking her supporters for “sending love and light” her way after a medical incident earlier this week. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” the Queens and Moesha actress posted to social media Wednesday evening. “Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.” Per TMZ, Brandy was taken to a hospital Tuesday after emergency medical services were summoned to her California home. TVLine has reached out to Brandy’s representatives for additional comment. pic.twitter.com/HExdT4qgDZ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) October...
Redditors Are Disturbed By This Taco Bell Quesadilla Order
When it comes to crying foul against brands that don't live up to their hype, there are few places better than Reddit. A quick search of almost any business on the Reddit platform will yield the good, the bad, and the unpalatable for anyone curious enough to do the research.
The Viral NYC Eatery That Made It Onto The Rachael Ray Show
Facts first — Italian restaurants are a dime a dozen in New York City. Some of them are good, some are great, but many are meh. Apparently, Arthur & Sons, which opened only last summer, definitely does NOT fall into the latter category, at least if TikTok and longtime Food Network staple Rachael Ray are to be believed.
A Fan Favorite Aldi Coffee Has Shoppers Excited
Grocery store prices are sitting a little too high for Americans on a budget, forcing some to forgo non-essentials like special snacks and seasonal products (via Insider). Yet, Aldi is making moves to ensure customers are able to celebrate new seasons with all the fun, cold and hot weather food favorites without breaking the bank. More and more people are trying to save money by taking advantage of Aldi's in-house prices. According to Reuters, in addition to welcoming one million new customers this year alone, the affordable grocer has also seen a surmountable increase in sales.
Why Matty Matheson Thinks The Bear Is An Accurate Portrayal Of Restaurant Stress
FX's "The Bear" was one of the biggest TV hits of the summer, earning raving reviews from critics at Rolling Stone and The New York Times, as well as general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The show, which follows a young superstar chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family's Italian beef sandwich shop, evidently struck a chord in the food & beverage community.
The Unexpected Pizza Combination You Can Find At Netflix's Famous Pizzeria Bianco
Thank you, Netflix, for letting us travel around the world to eat delicious dishes. Recently, food fans have been enjoying armchair travel through original Netflix shows like "Chef's Table," which first aired in 2015 and follows the life stories of visionary chefs around the world as they display their craft through restaurants and other food ventures. Now, the show is returning with a series dedicated especially to pizza, a worldwide food icon with Italian origins.
Andrew Zimmern Pays Tribute To 'Legend' Angela Lansbury
On October 11th, just a few days shy of her 97th birthday, the world lost Angela Lansbury at the age of 96 (via People). The actress and singer was renowned for her role in the movie "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" and her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the television show "Murder, She Wrote." She also appeared on Broadway in "A Little Night Music" and "Gore Vidal's The Best Man" (per Broadway.com) and was even animated as the beloved Mrs. Potts in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."
The House Of The Dragon's Cocktail That's Taking The Internet By Storm
TV lovers will be delighted to hear that they now have a cocktail to sip on when watching "House of the Dragon," the thrilling prequel to "Game of Thrones." Food and entertainment fans have paid homage to the show since its release on HBO Max in August 2022. Prior to its addition on the streaming service, Food Network released a guide to throwing the perfect "House of the Dragon" viewing party, which included dishes such as deconstructed chicken pot pie and barbecued turkey legs. Papa John's has even capitalized off the show with a new pizza.
Scathing Reviews Force Smart Balance To Bring Back Its Original Flavor
Given the fact that Smart Balance's buttery spread is free of unsaturated fats, has fewer calories than most margarine, and is the first of its standing to go non-GMO, it positions itself as a healthy alternative to butter. Still, not everybody recommends it. In 2002, Dr. Andrew Weil said of...
Bartenders Are Running Out Of Campari And It's Emma D'Arcy's Fault
As of only a few weeks ago, the term "negroni sbagliato" was probably not in a lot of your vocabularies. But ever since a clip of "House of the Dragon" stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke interviewing each other went viral on TikTok, Google Trends indicates that the phrase has exploded in search popularity. Interestingly, many clips of the two actors talking have been circulating on TikTok, but this particular clip has caught the eyes and ears of fans everywhere, especially those who love D'Arcy.
What Happened To Everything Legendary After Shark Tank?
It seems plant-based meat is everywhere today, which is a refreshing option. Chains from Burger King to TGI Fridays give vegetarian and vegan customers the option to swap a beef patty for a plant-based one. Brands like Impossible, Quorn, and Beyond Meat are ubiquitous on grocery store shelves and are "increasingly competitive with animal products on taste, price, and accessibility," according to Good Food Institute. They also report that since 2021 "grocery sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products have grown 27 percent," upwards of a whopping $7 billion.
The Wu-Tang Clan Song About Sour Patch Kids Kind Of Slaps
If you're not familiar with Wu-Tang Clan, then you might be missing out on some of the world's best hip-hop groups of all time. Formed in the '90s, the American group turned heads and revolutionized rap culture through real-life verses and lyrics touching on taboo subjects, all produced by the group's nine members and voices (via All Music).
The Angela Lansbury Teapot Thread Is What You Need Today
Since the announcement of her death on Tuesday, October 11th, tributes to Angela Lansbury have been pouring in from fans and friends across the film, theater, and television worlds. The legendary actor enjoyed an incredible seventy years in show business, earning an Academy Award nomination for her first film appearance in 1944's "Gaslight," and multiple Tony awards for her work on Broadway. She was especially beloved for her long-running role as mystery writer and sleuth Jessica Fletcher in the TV series "Murder, She Wrote."
What Makes Sweet And Savory Soufflés Different?
Soufflés are notoriously difficult and temperamental to make. "The Great British Bake Off" contestants have had meltdowns over stilton soufflés, and "Masterchef" home cooks have faced them in the dreaded "pressure test." They are the ultimate baked good for demonstrating both technical ability and understanding of how ingredients interact with the yolks and airy egg whites.
