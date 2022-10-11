Read full article on original website
Governor Ducey, need to use the money he wants to use on a boarder wall, help the homeless and elderly that are getting evicted from their homes. Praying for them all
Houston.
1d ago
WHY don't you ASK Ducey where did half a billion dollare of PPE went to that he never want to explain. Also, they said they spent over $100 MILLION dollars last year on homelessness BUT from whatttt though
AZFamily
Fundraiser being held to raise money to help Phoenix-area LGBTQ+ youth
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- October 11th marks National Coming Out Day. It’s a day to celebrate and support people who come out and identifies as someone in the LGBTQ+ community. One•n•ten is a great organization in the valley supporting LGBTQ+ youth and there’s a special event on Oct. 12 where they’re hoping to raise money for a really good cause. We sent out Ian Schwartz to learn more. Click on the video in the player to learn more.
AZFamily
Sunnyslope community coming together to help families displaced by apartment fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coming home to destruction is not something anyone expects. But now, the families who lived at the Cinnabar Apartments near Cave Creek Road and Dunlap Avenue are finding help, and it’s coming from people right here in their community. With each day that passes, Outreach...
AZFamily
Donations needed for families who lost belongings in Phoenix apartment fire
Donations needed for families who lost belongings in Phoenix apartment fire
AZFamily
Phoenix renters asking for lawmakers to help stabilize rising rent prices
Phoenix renters asking for lawmakers to help stabilize rising rent prices
AZFamily
Phoenix renters demand action from lawmakers as campaign kicks off at state capitol
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Alyssa Barreda is like many Arizonans, struggling to pay the rent and get her career going. “I can’t really focus on that right now because I have to work two different jobs to pay rent to have a roof over my head, instead of focusing on my creative career,” said Barreda.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Glendale passes city ordinance banning panhandlers
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Glendale is trying to stop a growing number of panhandling across the city. On Tuesday, the city council unanimously passed an ordinance prohibiting panhandlers. Specifically, it makes it illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, in a public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. It also prohibits people from asking for money within 25 feet of the entrance or exit of any business or private property. People also cannot cross into the road on an unmarked sidewalk, or stand in the median.
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council considers vote for overnight private security for select parks
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix City Council is considering a plan to hire private overnight security guards for eight parks with the highest number of park ranger visits, code of conduct violations and trespass notices issued. “When you don’t have nowhere to go, you do the best you can do...
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council considering hiring private security guards for parks
Phoenix City Council considering hiring private security guards for parks
AZFamily
Glendale City Council votes to ban panhandlers in public places
Glendale City Council votes to ban panhandlers in public places
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix issues abortion resolution
City of Phoenix issues abortion resolution
East Valley Tribune
Despite reforms, county pounds still under fire
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is facing a critical overload of dogs and is taking steps to alleviate the overcrowding. But a petition circulating online contends the county is not doing enough to protect the canines who are there. The shelters in Phoenix and Mesa were housing a combined...
Need for rental, utility aid remains high
Losing a job, an unexpected medical bill, or paying for repairs after a car accident, for many Arizonans, is an event that could throw their finances into turmoil.
Community gathers to honor MCSO deputy killed by inmate
AVONDALE, Ariz. — It’s been one year since a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputy died after authorities say he was brutally attacked by an inmate he was putting into a holding cell. On Tuesday, Deputy Juan “Johnny” Miguel Ruiz’s family, friends, and former colleagues gathered to remember him...
'I feel like it's gone downhill': Residents call for clean up of Cesar Chavez park
PHOENIX — Residents say that Cesar Chavez Park in south Phoenix has the potential to be a wonderful space but it doesn't feel welcoming anymore. "I fell instantly in love with it because it was pretty and pristine, and it was lush, and it was a cool place in the desert to escape to," said resident Gary Garski.
AZFamily
On Your Side Update: Speed hump finally removed by the City of Phoenix
On Your Side Update: Speed hump finally removed by the City of Phoenix
12news.com
Tenant says rent was paid just before massive fire in Sunnyslope. Now she and others have nowhere to go
PHOENIX — Five days after a fire left more than 80 people without a home, the residents of a burned apartment complex near Cave Creek Road and 12th Street in Sunnyslope are still searching for answers – and help. Surrounded by a chain link fence, the devastation from...
northcentralnews.net
Uptown Camelback Target hopes to reopen ‘within the next week’
North Central shoppers who have missed being able to access the Phoenix Uptown Camelback Target store may not have much longer to wait for its reopening. The store, located on the southeast corner of 16th Street and Camelback Road, was closed at the end of September due to a fire.
