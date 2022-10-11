GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Glendale is trying to stop a growing number of panhandling across the city. On Tuesday, the city council unanimously passed an ordinance prohibiting panhandlers. Specifically, it makes it illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, in a public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. It also prohibits people from asking for money within 25 feet of the entrance or exit of any business or private property. People also cannot cross into the road on an unmarked sidewalk, or stand in the median.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO