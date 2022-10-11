Read full article on original website
Related
who13.com
Cyclones ready for challenge at Texas
AMES – Despite 3 straight losses, and an 0-3 start in the Big 12, Iowa State feels it can still turn its season around. ISU has lost its last 2 games but a combined 4 points, the special teams and offense has struggled. Cyclones travel to Texas on Saturday...
Iowa State Basketball: Loss of Jeremiah Williams leaves clear hole at PG
Iowa State Basketball was hoping that transfer Jeremiah Williams would replace Tyrese Hunter as the starting PG. Now, they’ll need to make other plans. Last season, there were three reasons why Iowa State Basketball went from a 2-win team to a 22-win team that made the Sweet 16. One was breakout senior star Izaiah Brockington, the team’s collective top-10 defense, as well as point guard Tyrese Hunter, who was the Big 12 Rookie of the Year after averaging 11.0 ppg and 4.9 apg as a freshman.
who13.com
Another business plans to join Des Moines’ golf entertainment boom
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The rush to capture Des Moines’ untapped golf entertainment market now has one more player joining the game. However, some golfers wonder if there is enough demand to sustain all of the future “golf-ertainment” destinations. The Business Record reports X-Golf, an...
who13.com
No foul play found in Iowa State student’s death
AMES, Iowa — Police say the death of an Iowa State University student who died from falling from her apartment balcony was not a victim of foul play. Twenty-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her balcony to the balcony of the apartment the story below back in August.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
who13.com
Gannon Buhr wins US Disc Golf Championship
SOUTH CAROLINA – 17 year old Urbandale native Gannon Buhr is one of the best disc golfers in the world, ranked in the top 5. Over the weekend Buhr picked up the biggest win of his young career, winning the USDG Championship. The tournament would be the equivalent of a professional golfer winning the US Open.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
iheart.com
ISU Student Dies After Fall
AMES, Iowa -- An Iowa State University student who died in Ames last summer was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy and toxicology study by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below.
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
RELATED PEOPLE
nomadlawyer.org
Ames: 7 Best Places To Visit In Ames, lowa
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ames, Iowa,. Ames is a city located in Iowa, USA. It is a growing tourist destination and offers several things to do. While the city is smaller than most cities, it still offers unique attractions for visitors. For example, the nearby Iowa State University has many museums and exhibits to see.
ourquadcities.com
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
AMES, IOWA — The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring. The National Weather Service in Johnston tracks the rivers normally in times of flooding. They also do keep track of the rivers, even when there is little to no water.
Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones
There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140 bushels per acre. “That cutoff line is pretty sharp,” said Angie Rieck-Hinz, an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist who […] The post Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cdrecycler.com
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
who13.com
Waukee students who want to teach are getting hands-on classroom experience
WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee Schools’ Intro to Education program takes students who are interested in teaching and lets them get hands-on experience helping out in classrooms across the district. Students get college credit for the course and start off by learning basic teaching skills like classroom management and...
who13.com
‘Ride with Greg’ raising hopes, money for injured Ankeny teacher
ANKENY, IOWA — An Ankeny High School teacher is still in the hospital, a week and a half after a cycling accident. Since news first broke of his crash, his community is rallying behind him. Greg Lage was riding his bike home after bartending on Saturday morning when he...
who13.com
Facial perfect for spooky season
Spooky season is here, making it the perfect time to talk about a Vampire Facial. Amanda Vanden Wynboom, ARNP from Nova Innovated Health, shares why it’s different from a regular facial. Nova Innovated Health is located in Ankeny. For more information or to set up an appointment, give them...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
who13.com
2 popular Saylorville Lake campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year. The campgrounds are in need of new infrastructure. This is the first time they are undergoing major projects since the parks opened. Dayne Magneson, the Saylorville Lake...
who13.com
SUV hits UTV in Des Moines, seriously injuring man
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police responded to a serious accident involving an SUV and a UTV Wednesday morning on Des Moines’ northeast side. It happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at E. 16th Street and Hull Avenue, a few blocks away from Grand View University. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said an eastbound vehicle struck the UTV, a John Deere Gator, which was crossing the street.
who13.com
MercyOne hosts ‘Walk to Remember’
DES MOINES, Iowa – October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month, and this weekend was MercyOne’s 23rd annual Walk to Remember. The yearly gathering hopes to make sure grieving families feel supported, and their babies are never forgotten. About 100 families gathered at Union Park to honor...
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0