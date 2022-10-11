Read full article on original website
1 killed, 1 hurt in farm truck-car crash in Pembina County
GLASSTON, ND (KXNET) — One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a head-on crash near Glasston in Pembina County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a male driver was traveling west on County Road 3 when he apparently veered into the eastbound lane of traffic, hitting a farm dump truck. The driver was […]
kvrr.com
Victims of deadly Grand Forks crash identified
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Two people are dead following a crash in Grand Forks Monday afternoon. Police responded to 27th Avenue and North 69th Street where the department says a van heading east on 27th Avenue turned to head north on 69th Street when it was struck by a truck.
KNOX News Radio
GFPD investigating missing guns
Grand Forks police say a pair of handguns reported missing this morning have been located – but the investigation continues. Authorities were notified around 8:00 a.m. by Schroeder Middle School administrators that the firearms were missing from their home. Through the course of the investigation the weapons were found...
valleynewslive.com
Fatal crash in Pembina County leaves one dead
PEMBINA CO., N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man died Wednesday morning after a head on collision near Glasston, ND. Authorities say he was driving westbound when he crossed the center line into the eastbound lane. In the eastbound lane, 31-year-old, Ty Smith, was driving a farm dump truck hauling...
KNOX News Radio
Fatality crash west of GF under investigation
Two people were killed in a two vehicle crash west of a Grand Forks this afternoon. Grand Forks Police responded to the area of 27th Ave north and north 69th Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene two of the 3 people involved had not survived the crash.
kvrr.com
Two people dead in Grand Forks crash
kvrr.com
Student’s guardian reports two guns missing from Grand Forks home
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police say they were notified by Schroeder Middle School administrators that a guardian of a student had reported weapons missing from their home. Officers responded and found that two handguns were missing from the home. The guns were located at another residence...
KNOX News Radio
Harwood fire not likely an accident
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it appears Friday’s home fire in Harwood was not an accident. Authorities say a special agent with North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants. The fire caused major damage. At the time the S-O stated they...
trfradio.com
Two Vehicle Accident Under Investigation
A Grand Forks woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Saturday in Fanny Township. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Carlson, 38, was injured when the eastbound vehicle she was driving was struck by a southbound vehicle, driven by Brandon Kihne, 24, of Crookston. Carlson was treated for injuries, and transported to Altru in Grand Forks. Two juvenile passengers that were accompanied by Carlson had been properly secured in car seats and suffered no apparent injury in the crash reported just after 12pm.
kvrr.com
Boy accidentally shot by uncle while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota
MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KVRR) – A boy was seriously injured after he was accidentally shot by his uncle while squirrel hunting near Motley. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. Sunday. The 12-year-old boy was...
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
valleynewslive.com
Girl hit by car in Grand Forks neighborhood
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks girl is recovering tonight after being hit by a car. It happened at 4 PM in the area of 40 Ave S and South 20 St. Police say the girl was crossing the street using the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle travelling Westbound on 40 Ave S. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian. The girl’s injuries are said to be minor and non-life-threatening injuries.
KNOX News Radio
EGF council talks bonus pay for police
With an incentive program for new hires already on the books the East Grand Forks council has turned its attention to drafting a retention bonus plan for members of the police department. The goal is to reward officers who stay on the job. According to an MOU with the police...
KNOX News Radio
MnDOT plans aerial photography in NW MN
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking residents not to disturb aerial photography targets as crews begin aerial mapping in northwestern Minnesota. Landowners in the area that will have targets placed on or near their property will be contacted directly. Weather permitting, work will begin mid-October. The mapping will take place in the following locations:
KNOX News Radio
GF council reviews all things water…and drought
Supporters of the Red River Valley Water Supply Project will be asking The North Dakota legislature to commit $255 million dollars during the 2023 session. The Grand Forks council received an update on the plan last night (Monday). The presentation also included several models to illustrate how a drought might impact Grand Forks based on future growth and needs. The analysis also took into account the proposed Fufeng corn milling plant.
KNOX News Radio
EGF crafts plan for asphalt plant
The East Grand Forks council has reviewed a revised set of recommendations to keep an asphalt plant project by RJ Zavoral & Sons moving forward. A council subcommittee has endorsed a five-year probationary period for the plant after reports by the MPCA released information about an enforcement violation by Zavoral at a pair of portable hot mix plants.
KNOX News Radio
UND’s Jandric is NCHC Defenseman of Week
Graduate student Chris Jandric was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Defenseman of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. Jandric was dynamic on both ends of the ice for No. 3 North Dakota in a sweep over Holy Cross, notching a team-high four points on the weekend and finishing with a plus-3 rating to garner the first weekly honor from the NCHC.
KNOX News Radio
UND 20th in Stats Perform FCS poll
STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25 (Oct. 3) 1. North Dakota State (5-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley), 1,333 points (41 first-place votes) 2. South Dakota State (5-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley), 1,285 (7) 3. Montana (5-0, 2-0 Big Sky), 1,247 (7) 4. Montana State (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky), 1,166. 5. Sacramento State (5-0,...
