'The bookies are playing silly games': Roy Keane says links to West Brom are 'absolute RUBBISH' and claims it is 'bizarre' he has been named as the favourite to succeed Steve Bruce

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Roy Keane has dismissed claims he will takeover as the next West Brom manager, claiming it is 'bizarre' he has been linked with the vacant role.

Keane was named as the favourite to succeed Steven Bruce at West Brom after he was sacked following a dismal spell at the club.

The Baggies parted ways with the 61-year-old following one win from their first 13 games which sees them in 22nd place and in the Championship relegation zone.

Sky pundit Roy Keane has dismissed claims he will takeover as the next West Brom manager

However, Keane has said the links between him and the vacant managerial role are 'complete rubbish'.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Keane said: 'Bizarre, I think the bookies do play silly games with people.

'I think I was favourite for a few jobs over the last year or two and it was all nonsense. Same for any speculation over the past 24, 48 hours - absolute rubbish.'

However the former Manchester United captain did leave the door open to returning to management in the future.

Keane was named as the favourite to succeed Steven Bruce at West Brom after he was sacked 
The Baggies parted ways with the 61-year-old following one win from their first 13 games

He said: 'That's the feeling you miss, you want go back and fix a club , you want to win football matches - everyone who goes into a job feels they can make a difference.

'It's got to be the right job at the right time - you also have to be careful what you wish for. I'm not going to be quick to give up what I'm doing now because I have a good life and enjoy what I do.'

Bruce was appointed as West Brom manager in February this year but endured a disappointing spell at the club, and leaves with eight wins from 32 matches.

The former Newcastle boss had replaced Valerien Ismael when the Baggies were in sixth place in the Championship but on a poor run of form, having won one of their previous seven games.

Keane has said the links between him and the vacant managerial role are 'complete rubbish'

However, Bruce was unable to turn it around, as West Brom picked up just one point from his first five games in charge.

Their poor form continued and the West Midlands club finished last season in 10th place, eight points off the play-offs.

The Baggies had hoped to mount a promotion push ahead of this season following the summer acquisitions of Jed Wallace, John Swift and Okay Yokuslu among others.

But they have just one win from 13 league games so far - a victory over Hull, while they also crashed out of the Carabao Cup to League One side Derby.

Therefore, the club decided to part ways with Bruce. The 61-year-old's backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns.

Keane was previously linked with returning to Sunderland to fill their vacant position 

Keane was subsequently named as the shock favourite to succeed Bruce as the next manager of West Bromwich Albion.

This is not the first time Keane has been linked with a club. He was touted as the favourite to replace Lee Johnson at Sunderland.

Nevertheless, the 51-year-old has not managed a club for over ten years - following his dismissal from Ipswich Town in 2011.

Since then, Keane has plied his trade as an assistant manager for the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest - as well as working as a pundit.

Daily Mail

