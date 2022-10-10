ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kiernan Shipka showcases her washboard abs while getting spooked at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Kiernan Shipka attended Universal's Halloween Horror Nights in Universal City on Sunday evening.

The 22-year-old performer made a point of showing off her toned tummy while posing for a photo with two of the attraction's costumed characters.

Numerous other figures from the entertainment industry have also made trips to the annual spooky event over the past few days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lo4HN_0iTyIqWc00
Time of the season: Kiernan Shipka, 22, attended Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Sunday evening

Shipka donned a long-sleeve black shirt while attending Halloween Horror Nights.

The Mad Men actress paired her top with a set of dark red jeans as she took in the sights of the event.

The performer accessorized with a purse and her gorgeous blonde hair cascaded onto her shoulders.

Nicole Richie opted for a similarly dark outfit and flashed a wide smile as she posed with several costumed characters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180VKP_0iTyIqWc00
Good times: Nicole Richie opted for a similarly dark outfit and flashed a wide smile as she posed with several costumed characters

Jordyn Woods wore a low-cut black top and matching leggings as she posed for a photo with her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns.

The professional basketball player opted for a hoodie and a set of olive green cargo pants.

Bebe Rexha donned a black jumpsuit and appeared to be amused at the theatrics of the annual event.

Skai Jackson wore an all-white outfit and was surrounded by several costumed characters as she posed for a photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWhG1_0iTyIqWc00
Date night: Jordyn Woods wore a low-cut black top and matching leggings as she posed for a photo with her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SzLuN_0iTyIqWc00
Enjoying it: Bebe Rexha donned a black jumpsuit and appeared to be amused at the theatrics of the annual event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111ak7_0iTyIqWc00
Happy camper: Skai Jackson wore an all-white outfit and was surrounded by several costumed characters as she posed for a photo

Pete Wentz kept it casual in a t-shirt and jeans, while Seth Green wore a zip-up jacket and a set of Nike sneakers.

Eduardo Franco appeared to be unbothered by the performers who wanted to pose for a photo with the Stranger Things actor.

Robin Thicke flashed a wide smile while having what appeared to be a bloodied baseball bat held to his neck.

Julia Butters, however, seemed to be a bit bothered by the characters' actions during the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqCPW_0iTyIqWc00
Staying close: Pete Wentz kept it casual in a t-shirt and jeans, while Seth Green wore a zip-up jacket and a set of Nike sneakers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ElHA_0iTyIqWc00
No worries: Eduardo Franco appeared to be unbothered by the performers who wanted to pose for a photo with the Stranger Things actor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhdRV_0iTyIqWc00
Having fun: Robin Thicke flashed a wide smile while having what appeared to be a bloodied baseball bat held to his neck
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SK6uj_0iTyIqWc00
Spooked: Julia Butters, however, seemed to be a bit bothered by the characters' actions during the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zE4Q8_0iTyIqWc00
Group photo: Austin North, Madison Bailey and Chase Stokes stayed close while posing for a shot with numerous costumed characters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYHcj_0iTyIqWc00
A night on the town: Miles Brown and Marsai Martin appeared to be making the most of their time at the event and seemed to be enjoying the night's theatrics

Austin North, Madison Bailey and Chase Stokes stayed close while posing for a shot with numerous costumed characters.

Miles Brown and Marsai Martin appeared to be making the most of their time at the event and seemed to be enjoying the night's theatrics.

Madeline McGraw and Mason Thames posed for a photo inside of the mazes and were not aware of the fact that a character was holding a weapon above their heads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cIljQ_0iTyIqWc00
Photobomb: Madeline McGraw and Mason Thames posed for a photo inside of the mazes and were not aware of the fact that a character was holding a weapon above their heads

