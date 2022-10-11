ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Blount County Schools reading mentors boost skills, confidence

By By Amy Beth Miller
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DnyMa_0iTyIo0O00

Sitting beside a window in a hallway at Rockford Elementary School, Robin Payne shares stories with first graders. First she reads to them, and then they read to her.

“The magic happens, not really in the reading, but in the relationship with that child,” observed Linda Carraway, coordinator of the Blount County Schools Kid Connections program, which has about 50 volunteers serving in the district’s elementary schools, each for about an hour a week.

“You’re a cheerleader for the kids,” Carraway said, boosting their confidence as readers.

Rockford Principal Chad Tipton said, “Every classroom in this building has small reading groups and small math groups, even going all the way down to preK.” But the individual time students have with one of the reading mentors or Maryville College students who work with them makes a difference.

“The kids get excited about having that one-on-one time,” Tipton said.

Just an hour

“I’ve always loved working with kids,” said Payne, who not only signed up to volunteer in the reading program but encouraged her friend since childhood, Martha Conley, to do the same at Union Grove Elementary.

“I said this is something we need to do, and she agreed,” Payne said.

They started in early 2020 before the pandemic closed school buildings and served all through the 2021-22 school year. Payne said she has the support of her employer, Simmons Bank, and Conley from TNBank to leave work and volunteer during the school day. Payne said they’ll probably retire in a couple of years and then train to be substitute teachers.

“You don’t have to have any special abilities to do this. You just have to want to give back to the community, and you have to care about kids,” Carraway said. “After you finish the training session you’ll know everything you need to know.”

She provides about 45 minutes to an hour of training for the mentors, usually at the public library, but she’s also held sessions at TNBank and Friendsville United Methodist Church.

She’ll give examples of “icebreakers’ the adults can use when meeting the children, discuss listening and how to use praise consistently. “They’re not going to do the reading part of it nearly as well until they find out how much that mentor cares about them,” Carraway said.

Steps to success

The reading volunteers learn, for example, to start by looking at the pictures in a book, which gives the child clues about the story. They also learn about techniques such as echo reading, saying a few words and having the child read them after, and choral reading with a child, saying the words at the same time. “If the child is doing well you reduce the volume of your voice to almost a whisper, and then you’re just kind of fading out. If the child is struggling, the volume of your voice is going to support them to read through it,” she explained.

The volunteers also learn how to help children when they struggle with a word, waiting first and then using techniques such as helping them sound it out or look for words with a similar pattern, so the students don’t agonize and see they can succeed.

“The big thing is praise, praise, praise the kids,” Carraway said.

“I try to be very encouraging,” Payne said. “I just love seeing the smiles on their faces.”

The Maryville and Alcoa Kiwanis clubs consistently send her mentors, Carraway said, adding, “I can always use more, especially in the schools that are farther out like Lanier, Prospect, Walland and Townsend.”

She tries to accommodate which age group the volunteer wants. “Most of our kids are going to be K (kindergarten) through (grade) 2, because that’s when we want to attack those reading issues pretty strongly, but we also have a need for Head Start,” Carraway said, with some openings in grades three through five.

“We want the kids to read like 20 minutes every night at home, but families are so stressed right now,” Carraway said. “Some of them are in survival mode, just trying to pay the bills and everything, and reading is the last thing that they have time for. I like to think that our mentors fill that need,” she said.

For more information about being a volunteer contact Carraway at lindacarraway@blountk12.org or call 865-984-1212, ext. 54-2267.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blount County, TN
Education
City
Rockford, TN
Blount County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Blount County, TN
WBIR

Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Producer of organic eggs to establish facility in Morristown

Men killed in ATV crash to be remembered with unique fundraiser. After two men are killed in an ATV crash in Campbell County, friends are gathering to honor their memory through an ATV and truck show. Tennessee deadline Tuesday to register to vote in November. Updated: 6 hours ago. Here’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Volunteers#Blount County Schools#Maryville College#Simmons Bank#Tnbank
103GBF

Enjoy Trick or Treating This Halloween Inside a Tennessee Cave

We don't know for sure if there are bats in the cave or not, but there definitely will be ghosts, goblins, and ghouls inside this Tennessee cavern. If you are looking for a unique and unusual way to celebrate Halloween with the kiddies this year, then you definitely want to check out the 2022 Trick Or Treat In The Cave happening just outside Knoxville, Tennessee. This family-friendly event is a wonderful way to enjoy a safe Trick or Treat experience in a fun and new way.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WATE

Hear ye, Hear ye, Tennessee Medieval Faire conquers Harriman

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Medieval Faire you will be transported back in time to the days of Arthurian legend. Witness jousting, combat chess, and enjoy over 50 authentic vendors this weekend before the faire closes for the year. The Tennessee Medieval Faire has a bit of...
HARRIMAN, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Conner Smith, 'I Hate Alabama' singer, releases new single inspired by UT football

Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

More than 20 new businesses expected in downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville has about 22 businesses in the books, and all those businesses are in different phases. Some businesses are in their planning stages and others are already under construction. Jeff Muir, the communications director of the Blount Partnership, said the businesses in downtown Maryville tend...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Local Mexican bakery has ‘delisioco’ treats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Healthy and tasty treats are found with this couple. Angelique’s, a Mexican bakery, that regularly caters to pop-up markets around town, brings flavor and culture together. Husband and wife team, Norma Palacios and husband Alejandro Villegas, have been running their on-the-go bakery for about...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Crime Stoppers find missing 14-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers were on the lookout for a missing teen, according to the group’s website. Jacob Cisson, 14, was found safely a few hours after ETVCS officials announced him missing. “Thank you to everyone who shared, kept an eye out and contacted Crime Stoppers,” officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
869
Followers
651
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy