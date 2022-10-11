Blount County Schools reading mentors boost skills, confidence

Sitting beside a window in a hallway at Rockford Elementary School, Robin Payne shares stories with first graders. First she reads to them, and then they read to her.

“The magic happens, not really in the reading, but in the relationship with that child,” observed Linda Carraway, coordinator of the Blount County Schools Kid Connections program, which has about 50 volunteers serving in the district’s elementary schools, each for about an hour a week.

“You’re a cheerleader for the kids,” Carraway said, boosting their confidence as readers.

Rockford Principal Chad Tipton said, “Every classroom in this building has small reading groups and small math groups, even going all the way down to preK.” But the individual time students have with one of the reading mentors or Maryville College students who work with them makes a difference.

“The kids get excited about having that one-on-one time,” Tipton said.

Just an hour

“I’ve always loved working with kids,” said Payne, who not only signed up to volunteer in the reading program but encouraged her friend since childhood, Martha Conley, to do the same at Union Grove Elementary.

“I said this is something we need to do, and she agreed,” Payne said.

They started in early 2020 before the pandemic closed school buildings and served all through the 2021-22 school year. Payne said she has the support of her employer, Simmons Bank, and Conley from TNBank to leave work and volunteer during the school day. Payne said they’ll probably retire in a couple of years and then train to be substitute teachers.

“You don’t have to have any special abilities to do this. You just have to want to give back to the community, and you have to care about kids,” Carraway said. “After you finish the training session you’ll know everything you need to know.”

She provides about 45 minutes to an hour of training for the mentors, usually at the public library, but she’s also held sessions at TNBank and Friendsville United Methodist Church.

She’ll give examples of “icebreakers’ the adults can use when meeting the children, discuss listening and how to use praise consistently. “They’re not going to do the reading part of it nearly as well until they find out how much that mentor cares about them,” Carraway said.

Steps to success

The reading volunteers learn, for example, to start by looking at the pictures in a book, which gives the child clues about the story. They also learn about techniques such as echo reading, saying a few words and having the child read them after, and choral reading with a child, saying the words at the same time. “If the child is doing well you reduce the volume of your voice to almost a whisper, and then you’re just kind of fading out. If the child is struggling, the volume of your voice is going to support them to read through it,” she explained.

The volunteers also learn how to help children when they struggle with a word, waiting first and then using techniques such as helping them sound it out or look for words with a similar pattern, so the students don’t agonize and see they can succeed.

“The big thing is praise, praise, praise the kids,” Carraway said.

“I try to be very encouraging,” Payne said. “I just love seeing the smiles on their faces.”

The Maryville and Alcoa Kiwanis clubs consistently send her mentors, Carraway said, adding, “I can always use more, especially in the schools that are farther out like Lanier, Prospect, Walland and Townsend.”

She tries to accommodate which age group the volunteer wants. “Most of our kids are going to be K (kindergarten) through (grade) 2, because that’s when we want to attack those reading issues pretty strongly, but we also have a need for Head Start,” Carraway said, with some openings in grades three through five.

“We want the kids to read like 20 minutes every night at home, but families are so stressed right now,” Carraway said. “Some of them are in survival mode, just trying to pay the bills and everything, and reading is the last thing that they have time for. I like to think that our mentors fill that need,” she said.

For more information about being a volunteer contact Carraway at lindacarraway@blountk12.org or call 865-984-1212, ext. 54-2267.