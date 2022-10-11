ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices jumped last week, are expected to continue rising

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 2 days ago

Gas prices increased by 21 cents on average throughout Tennessee last week. For the last several weeks, prices had held steady.

Although Hurricane Ian slightly strained the market and travel for fall break increased demand, a recent announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia, reportedly caused the jump.

OPEC has a mission “to coordinate and unify the petroleum policies of its Member Countries and ensure the stabilization of oil markets in order to secure an efficient, economic and regular supply of petroleum to consumers, a steady income to producers and a fair return on capital for those investing in the petroleum industry,” as stated on its website.

Essentially, the organization’s stated mission is to unify the worldwide oil market by stabilizing costs of oil and its output to different nations and investors.

A release and data from AAA — the Auto Club Group states that the announcement from OPEC and allied oil-producing nations led to the price of oil to rise above $90 per barrel for the first time in several weeks.

A spokesperson for AAA, Megan Cooper said OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day next month. She said the U.S. price of oil rose 17% the week of Oct. 3.

“Since oil is a key ingredient in gasoline, this raises the cost of producing, buying and selling the fuel,” Cooper said. “Therefore, it’s very likely that Tennesseans will see additional fluctuations at the pump over the course of this week.”

The average price as of Monday, Oct. 10, for a gallon of gas in Tennessee was $3.39. Although 11 cents higher than the state average from one month ago, Tennessee is well below the national average of $3.91 and the ninth least expensive market in the country.

Blount County is in the fourth highest of five categories for gasoline prices in the state, at $3.40. The northeastern tip of the state has the lowest prices, while the southwestern corner has the highest.

The release adds that the highest 10% of pump prices in Tennessee hit $3.70 for regular unleaded and the lowest 10% hit $3.21, nearly a 50-cent difference.

