States gives large grant to support DUI patrol

Areas in Tennessee with high alcohol-related traffic crashes will receive grants from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to increase compliance operations in stores licensed to sell alcohol.

A release from the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission stated that THSO allocated a $135,000 grant to be split among problem areas. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will use a traffic analysis tool to identify areas with high concentrations of alcohol-induced traffic accidents with serious injury or fatality.

Preventing state-licensed stores from selling alcohol to minors is the highest priority, the release states.

Statistics from the TDOSHS show alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased 15% and serious injury crashes 16% from 2020 to 2021. The same data tool shows Blount County had 13 fatal crashes and 85 serious injury crashes.

The counties with the highest number of fatalities and serious injury crashes related to alcohol are Shelby County with 844 total, Davidson County with 527 total and Knox County with 374 total. Those counties also have the three largest populations in the state.