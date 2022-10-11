ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Oct. 11 the deadline to register to vote in Nov. 8 elections

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 2 days ago

Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the final day for Tennesseans to register to vote in the Nov. 8 federal and state general elections.

Prospective voters can register online, at GoVoteTN.gov, using either a driver's license or "a photo ID issued by Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security photo ID.," according to a press release from the Tennessee Secretary of State's office.

Tennesseans can also use GoVoteTN.gov to print a paper voter registration application. Such applications must either be dropped off at a local election commission or mailed. If sent through the mail, the application must be postmarked no later than Oct. 11 in order to be processed in time for the upcoming election.

There are four proposed amendments to the state constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot, as well as the governor's race, federal congressional races and elections to the Tennessee General Assembly.

Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 19 and ends Nov. 3.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
869
Followers
651
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy