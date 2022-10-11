Oct. 11 the deadline to register to vote in Nov. 8 elections

Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the final day for Tennesseans to register to vote in the Nov. 8 federal and state general elections.

Prospective voters can register online, at GoVoteTN.gov, using either a driver's license or "a photo ID issued by Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security photo ID.," according to a press release from the Tennessee Secretary of State's office.

Tennesseans can also use GoVoteTN.gov to print a paper voter registration application. Such applications must either be dropped off at a local election commission or mailed. If sent through the mail, the application must be postmarked no later than Oct. 11 in order to be processed in time for the upcoming election.

There are four proposed amendments to the state constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot, as well as the governor's race, federal congressional races and elections to the Tennessee General Assembly.

Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 19 and ends Nov. 3.