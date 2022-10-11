Marcellus, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Marcellus.
The Cazenovia Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Marcellus High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
Cazenovia Senior High School
Marcellus High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Cazenovia Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Marcellus High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
Cazenovia Senior High School
Marcellus High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
