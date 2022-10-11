ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcellus, NY

Marcellus, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Marcellus.

The Cazenovia Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Marcellus High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Cazenovia Senior High School
Marcellus High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Cazenovia Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Marcellus High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Cazenovia Senior High School
Marcellus High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

