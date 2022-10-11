ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football contest jackpot back to $100

The Daily Times
 2 days ago

Tyler Ellis, of Friendsville, won the $200 jackpot in Week 7 of The Daily Times' football contest.

Ellis predicted all 13 games correctly and was the closest to the tiebreaker score in the Tennessee-LSU game (53 points in total) with a 63-point guess against the second place winner, Mark Clevenger, of Alcoa, who had a 66-point guess. Clevenger will receive the $50 second-place prize.

Barry Becker, of Tallassee, won the third-place prize of $25, guessing a Lakeway Christian Academy win against The King's Academy.

The jackpot will reset to $100 for Week 8 and will increase $100 each week if there is no perfect entry.

